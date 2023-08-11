Home » Neymar did not train before the start of the league. The PSG coach hastened to explain
Neymar did not train before the start of the league. The PSG coach hastened to explain

Neymar did not train before the start of the league. The PSG coach hastened to explain

According to the media, Neymar could return to Barcelona, ​​from where he came to Paris in 2017 for a record 222 million euros (5.8 billion crowns).

Another star striker, Kylian Mbappé, did not train with the team this week either, as he refused to extend his contract with PSG, which expires in a year. The French champion now wants to sell him so that he does not lose him without compensation next year. The 24-year-old 2018 world champion moved to Paris six years ago from Monaco for 180 million euros. There is speculation that Mbappé will leave for Real Madrid.

Enrique hopes the French gunner will stay. “I hope we can reach an agreement. But the club is above everything, the coach and the player,” said the Spanish coach. His team will enter the league season with a match against Lorient.

