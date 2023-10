Thirty-one-year-old Neymar was injured shortly before the end of the first half in Montevideo. The best scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team stumbled during the fight and left the field in tears on a stretcher.

The five-time world champions lost the match in Uruguay 0-2, ending their 37-game unbeaten qualifying run. In the table of the South American group, the Brazilians are third after four rounds played.

