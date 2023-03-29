(LaPresse) Away from football fields due to an injury, Neymar has also lost a millionaire sum on an online gambling site. He is making the rounds on the web the video of the Brazilian star of Paris Saint Germain who – during a live stream on Twich – bursts into tears after losing one million euros at the online casino. But the tears do not last long, with the champion regaining his good mood almost immediately. (LaPresse)