(LaPresse) Away from football fields due to an injury, Neymar has also lost a millionaire sum on an online gambling site. He is making the rounds on the web the video of the Brazilian star of Paris Saint Germain who – during a live stream on Twich – bursts into tears after losing one million euros at the online casino. But the tears do not last long, with the champion regaining his good mood almost immediately. (LaPresse)

March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023 , 10:53 pm

