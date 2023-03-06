Home Sports Neymar: Paris St-Germain striker to have ankle surgery and set to be out for the rest of the season
Neymar: Paris St-Germain striker to have ankle surgery and set to be out for the rest of the season

Neymar went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half and was carried off on a stretcher in obvious pain

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar is set to miss the rest of the season as he needs surgery on an ankle injury.

The Brazil forward was carried off with an injured right ankle during PSG’s 4-3 home win over Lille on 19 February.

PSG say the 31-year-old has suffered several “instances of instability in his right ankle” over recent years and surgery is needed to “avoid a major risk of recurrence”.

They added it will be three to four months before he can resume training.

Neymar has suffered a number of injury problems with his right foot over the past few years.

He missed two of Brazil’s matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match against Serbia.

The former Barcelona player also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

He has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and contributed another 10 assists for PSG this season.

Christophe Galtier’s side are eight points clear at the top of the table as they seek an 11th French top-flight title.

They take on German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first fixture.

Their final league match of the season is against Clermont on 3 June with the Champions League final scheduled to take place on 10 June.

See also  Qatar World Cup｜Serbia coach Stojkovic: Mistakes are fatal and good games are lost-Sports-中工网

