Neymar, the spectacular video presentation of Al Hilal- Corriere TV

Sports

“The wonderful talent that attracts everyone’s attention.” With these words, Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal announced the signing of Brazilian star Neymar. On its social profiles, the Saudi team has published this spectacular presentation video which ends with the first words of ‘O’Ney’ with his new team’s shirt: “I’m here in Saudi Arabia, I’m ‘HIlali'”. According to rumors, the former PSG will receive a total compensation of 320 million euros in two years, which includes signing bonuses, engagement and various commitments of a commercial nature.

August 15, 2023 – Updated August 15, 2023 , 11:14 pm

