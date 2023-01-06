The “Totti case”, under observation by the Anti-Money Laundering Department for suspicious wire transfers to some casinos, makes the relationship of many sportsmen with poker, blackjack or roulette topical
Green is the game table, like a soccer field. The risk is going red, but you know: gambling is a vice. Football players and casinos. The last one to dribble in front of the croupier: Francesco Totti. Montecarlo, London, Las Vegas, the stages of the sample which are now under observation by the Anti-Money Laundering Department, to see if there have been any suspicious transactions.