Home » Neymar wants to be sold, but his father denies
Sports

Neymar wants to be sold, but his father denies

by admin
Neymar wants to be sold, but his father denies

In Paris, the situation is not exactly idyllic. It’s a summer full of torments and controversies, which give the sensation of a broken toy, of a project that is crumbling little by little. Before Messi he decided to go to Mls, to Inter Miami; Then Mbappe he decided not to renew his contract expiring in 2024 (to go to Real Madrid on a free transfer), thus ending up out of the squad; Then Verratti he let himself be captivated by the rich, very rich Arab offerings; Then Luis Enrique he would be thinking about resigning (but the technician has denied all this) Finally, Neymar: yesterday the news that he would have asked for the transfer, with only one dream in his heart: to return to Barcelona, ​​from where he had left in 2017 for 222 million euros, the most expensive purchase in the history of football. According to what he reports The teamthe Brazilian asked the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and to the Parisian leadership to be handed over. In May he had been strongly contested by several supporters, who had gathered outside his home urging him to leave. An episode that displeased the attacker, disappointed by the behavior of the club which, in his opinion, would not have protected him. As the French newspaper recounts, having recently returned to France, the Brazilian reunited his family and his agent Pini Zahavi and all together agreed that it is time for a breakthrough away from Paris. However, the father of the player has denied this reconstruction: “It’s fake newshe said.

See also  «Dear friends, this is my last Giro». The farewell of Nibali, the last flag of Italian cycling

Perhaps, but meanwhile in Paris the air is becoming more unbreathable every day.

You may also like

Reds Snap Losing Streak with Back-to-Back Homers in...

Jose Mourinho disappointed with lack of managerial support...

Sledding, the squad for tomorrow’s Maranza rally

Fostering Friendship and Cultural Exchange: The Heartwarming Stories...

Edson Alvarez: West Ham set to sign Ajax...

Paralympic cycling world championships: 2 silvers for Claudia...

Premier League: Is sacking a manager the answer?

Chwaliska once dealt with depression, now she’s in...

Colombia Women’s Soccer Team Seeks Historic Quarterfinals Qualification...

Procida: In the national team we are a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy