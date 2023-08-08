Neymar wants to be sold, but his father denies

In Paris, the situation is not exactly idyllic. It’s a summer full of torments and controversies, which give the sensation of a broken toy, of a project that is crumbling little by little. Before Messi he decided to go to Mls, to Inter Miami; Then Mbappe he decided not to renew his contract expiring in 2024 (to go to Real Madrid on a free transfer), thus ending up out of the squad; Then Verratti he let himself be captivated by the rich, very rich Arab offerings; Then Luis Enrique he would be thinking about resigning (but the technician has denied all this) Finally, Neymar: yesterday the news that he would have asked for the transfer, with only one dream in his heart: to return to Barcelona, ​​from where he had left in 2017 for 222 million euros, the most expensive purchase in the history of football. According to what he reports The teamthe Brazilian asked the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and to the Parisian leadership to be handed over. In May he had been strongly contested by several supporters, who had gathered outside his home urging him to leave. An episode that displeased the attacker, disappointed by the behavior of the club which, in his opinion, would not have protected him. As the French newspaper recounts, having recently returned to France, the Brazilian reunited his family and his agent Pini Zahavi and all together agreed that it is time for a breakthrough away from Paris. However, the father of the player has denied this reconstruction: “It’s fake news“he said.

Perhaps, but meanwhile in Paris the air is becoming more unbreathable every day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

