Neymar’s Potential Move to Saudi Arabia Threatens Barcelona Return

HIS RETURN TO BARÇA, ALMOST DISCARDED

Script turn in the future of Neymar Jr. According to various sources, the player is very tempted by the possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia from this summer. Paris Saint-Germain would have reached an agreement with Al-Hilal for his transfer and the player would have given the go-ahead after being presented with a succulent financial offer that would convince him to leave the old continent.

A few days ago it had been confirmed that the Brazilian player was insisting on his departure from the Parque de los Príncipes, where he landed in the summer of 2017 from FC Barcelona, ​​and that both parties were working to get their ways apart as soon as possible. The option of him ending up in Barcelona has been highly commented, but the blaugrana could only assume his transfer through a transfer in which the attacker would have to accept a considerable salary reduction.

Neymar, very close to Arabia

It was reported that the formula was for him to end up in Saudi Arabia and be transferred to Barça, but the reality is that, according to the specialist in the transfer market Fabrizio Romano, ‘Ney’ is very tempted with the possibility of moving to the Middle East from this summer. The economic offer has been very powerful and the agreement could be closed in a matter of days, since Al-Hilal is insisting on its incorporation.

The Italian journalist has explained that the Saudi team and the player are in advanced talks and that official documents have already begun to be exchanged so that they can be reviewed by Neymar and his entourage. The agreement is underway for him to become a player for Al-Hilal shortly, with no possible turning back.

Agreement between Al-Hilal and PSG

Likewise, according to ‘RMC Sport’, in France, there is already an agreement between the Saudi team and Paris Saint-Germain so that the sale of the 31-year-old player is completed. It would be, thus, a matter of time before Neymar was transferred from the Parque de los Príncipes. The French team already left him out of the call for his debut in Ligue 1 to ‘confirm’ that he is not part of Luis Enrique’s plans this season. The table is set for his exit, which seems immediate.

