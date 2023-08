Until now, he was only associated with football in the domestic sports environment, but this is no longer the case. Jan Nezmar; former outstanding football striker and later official; switches to hockey when he agreed to work for the Liberec White Tigers. He will be in charge of the academy in the North Bohemian club. In the role of an external consultant, he will focus on the development of training processes, sports management and new projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook