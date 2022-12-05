On the thirteenth Sunday the home quarterback wins the duel with Mahones. Miami collapses in San Francisco, Watson back after 700 days

Burrow wins the duel with Mahomes, Mr Irrelevant becomes relevant for San Francisco who lose Jimmy Garoppolo to injury, yet beat Miami. Philadelphia continues to win, DeShaun Watson returns to the gridiron after 700 days. These are the titles of the 13th NFL Sunday, the first day of football in December will be completed by Monday Night Tampa Bay-New Orleans.

Cincinnati-Kansas City 27-24 — For quality the best match of the year. And no wonder: they were facing the two best quarterbacks around: Joe Burrow and Pat Mahomes. Check “Joe cool” who wins for the third time in a row against the Chiefs. The Bengals (8-4) exhibit a great offense thanks to the return of Ja’Marr Chase, who with Tee Higgins perhaps a phenomenal receiver duo. The running game of Samaje Perine, which crosses the 100 yards, completes it, the renewed offensive line seems different from the stammers of the beginning of the season. So the Bengals are back from the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (9-3), early favorites in the AFC, from 3-14 go ahead 17-14, with Mahomes who converts a fourth down into a touchdown leap, but a fumble by Travis Kelce, turnovers are the heel of ‘Achilles from Coach Reid’s team proves to be decisive. In the final Burrow triggers Higgins and never returns the oval to Mahomes.

San Francisco-Miami 33-17 — The 49ers (8-4) after Lance also lose Garoppolo for the continuation of the season: he broke his left foot and will need surgery. But they discover that they have a treasure in the house in the third quarterback, Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 Draft, the 262nd. The freshman in the baptism of fire throws for over 200 yards and two tries, for fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey. The defense takes care of the rest: he forces 3 turnovers by the Dolphins (8-4), two interceptions and a fumble by Tua Tagovailoa and even scores a try with Dre Greenlaw. Miami got off to a great start with the flash from 75 yards and 6 points on the Tua-Sherfield axis on the first offensive play of the game, but then derailed, clumsy and never convincing. See also Playoff, Givova Scafati overcomes Chieti 78-63 - Sport

Philadelphia-Tennessee 35-10 — AJ Brown relishes his ex’s revenge. A classic. The Eagles receiver, traded last market with the Titans, grinds 119 yards of catches, 2 touchdowns and enjoys the leap in quality, Because Philly (11-1) exhibits the best NFL record, with Jalen Hurts praised by the fans from possible Mvp of the season, while Tennessee (7-5) seems a step below the league’s elite.

Houston-Cleveland 14-27 — Watson is back after 11 race suspensions and almost two years out. Rusty: he throws for just 131 yards and an interception in the opposing end zone that sends the public into raptures, poisoned with the former “traitor”. Special teams think about it – with the punt return from 76 yards by Peoples-Jones – and the defense – on goal with Denzel Ward (from fumble) and Tony Fields (from interception) – to give him the victory. Houston is already thinking about the next Draft, the probable first overall pick.

Other games — Minnesota (10-2) beats the New York Jets 27-22: they decide a drop by Berrios in the end zone and Bynum’s interception to White with 10” to go. Draw 20-20 between New York Giants and Washington: Gano from 58 yards at the end of the overtime short kick for the team from the Big Apple. Baltimore (8-4) comeback Denver 10-9 thanks to Huntley’s run in goal, replaced by the bruised Lamar Jackson, just 28” from the end. Seattle (7-5) beats the Los Angeles Rams 27-23 thanks to the Smith-Metcalf touchdown combination with 36” left to play, Green Bay conquers Chicago 28-19 thanks to Dillon’s runs. Rodgers remains the nemesis of the Bears. Pittsburgh goes 19-16 to Atlanta: Fitzpatrick closes it off with Mariota, Detroit overwhelms Jacksonville 40-14, Las Vegas beats the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 led by Jacobs. Finally Dallas (9-3) has fun on Sunday Night: he scores 33 points in the last quarter for the final 54-19 over the Indianapolis Colts. See also Rga Arnaboldi wants to win them all Florens is looking for second place

