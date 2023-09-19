NFL: Browns star Chubb is also facing the end of the season

NFL

Nick Chubb from the Cleveland Browns apparently seriously injured his knee in the second game of the season in the 22:26 on Monday evening (local time) against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to miss the rest of the season. After Jets star Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, he is the second player to suffer a serious injury on matchday two.



19.09.2023 08.08

Online since today, 8:08 a.m

Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in his debut for New York last week. The 39-year-old superstar is out for the rest of the season. Now Chubb is also threatened with an early end to the season. The 27-year-old was unable to continue playing early in the second quarter against the Steelers after he was hit in the legs by opponent Minkah Fitzpatrick and his left knee was bent at an extremely unnatural angle. His coach Kevin Stefanski, when asked after the game if he expected Chubb to miss the rest of the season, said: “I do.”

Numerous US sports stars expressed their regret on Monday evening (local time), including NBA superstar LeBron James and colleagues such as Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey from the NFL. The scene looked so brutal that the TV station ESPN decided not to repeat it. There was still no diagnosis of the 27-year-old’s apparent injury.

more on the subject

Second matchday marked by comebacks

Bitter game for the Browns

The game had already started extremely bitterly for the Browns. On the first play, quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pass fell from his teammate’s hands into those of a Steelers defender. Alex Highsmith carried the football into the end zone, and the Browns trailed after just nine seconds. Steelers star defender TJ Watt scored the final touchdown in the final quarter after another Browns turnover.

Saints also beat Panthers

In the previous meeting on Monday evening, the New Orleans Saints won 20:17 at the Carolina Panthers. The Saints with their new quarterback Derek Carr recorded their second win of the season. This has not been possible since 2013.

“They are an important reason why I wanted to come here. “I don’t have to be perfect for us to win, and I certainly wasn’t in the first half,” Carr said of the Saints defense’s strong performance. “We don’t have the feeling that we have played so outstandingly so far, and we still have two wins. That’s pretty good,” he added. The Panthers, with young Bryce Young as a playmaker, are still waiting for their first success of the season.

National Football League

Donnerstag, September 14: Philadelphia Minnesota 34:28 Monday, September 17: Buffalo Las Vegas 38:10 Cincinnati Baltimore 24:27 Houston Indianapolis 8:31 PM Jacksonville Kansas City 9:17 Tennessee LA Chargers 27:24 nV Detroit Seattle 37 nV Tampa Bay Chicago 9:17 PM Atlanta Green Bay 9:24 PM Arizona NY Giants 9:31 PM LA Rams San Francisco 11:30 PM Dallas NY Jets 30:10 Denver Washington 33:35 New England Miami 5:24 PM Carolina New Orleans 17:20 Pittsburgh Cleveland 26:22

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

