The Monday Night of the 17th day of the NFL, Cincinnati-Buffalo, was first suspended and then postponed due to the collapse of a Bills player, now in hospital in critical condition. The game, which pitted two of the main candidates for the Super Bowl, was stopped with 5’58” to play in the first quarter when Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety of the visiting team, collapsed after a tackle made against Tee Higgins, receiver of the Bengals. Hamlin straightened up, then suddenly collapsed to the ground. He underwent CPR, then was transported by ambulance at 9.25pm ​​local time to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital.

NFL press release — The NFL statement provided an update on the dramatic situation: “Hamlin immediately received attention on the field from the team’s medical staff and from the independent one, as well as from local paramedics. He was later rushed to hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. When we have more updates will be provided. The NFL, in agreement with the players’ union, with which it was in contact immediately, has decided to postpone the game. The player’s agent said: “Keep praying for Damar and his family.”

Return to Buffalo — The Bills have meanwhile returned to Buffalo, leaving after midnight American. It has not yet been announced when the game will be resumed or replayed, the Bengals were ahead 7-3. The official announcement of the postponement was made at 10pm local time, 90′ after kick-off.

Player — Hamlin, 24, is in his second season with the Bills, who selected him in the 2021 Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. This year he has played all 16 games on the calendar, 14 as a starter, promoted after Hyde’s injury on matchday two. He started the game against the Bengals second in tackles (91) among Bills defensive backs.

LeBron — “I saw the action, but I don’t know what happened. My thoughts and super prayers go out to heaven for this boy’s family, for him, for his NFL brothers, and for all those who are part of the NFL family “: said Lebron James, at the end of the basketball game played by the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA star spoke of a “terrible thing to see” referring to the Hamlin incident.

