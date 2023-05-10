NFL: Dates and teams for Germany games are set

After the spectacular premiere in Munich, the NFL will return to Germany in the fall. In the upcoming season, two games will take place in this country. One of the guests will be the reigning champion.

Dhe Super Bowl champion from Kansas City will play against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt am Main on November 5th. A week later, the New England Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts in the Eintracht Frankfurt stadium. On Wednesday, the NFL confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for months that Frankfurt would host two main round games in the world‘s best football league. WELT and “Bild” had already reported in February that the Chiefs and the Patriots would each play a game in Frankfurt in November.

“We are very pleased to announce the five games that will be played internationally in 2023. It promises to be a great football spectacle for our fans around the world and is a record number of regular season games in Europe in one season,” NFL official Peter O’Reilly said. In addition to the games in Germany, three games will also be played in London.

“The encounters in Germany will offer the fans two extremely exciting games in November,” said NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth according to the announcement. The Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the title in February against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Brady was heavily impressed

The first main round game in Germany was the duel between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks in Munich last fall. The interest in the game and the atmosphere in the FC Bayern Munich arena made a lasting impression on players like quarterback superstar Tom Brady and NFL officials like league boss Roger Goodell.

Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen was part of the training squad for the Colts last season. The defender came to the National Football League through the international talent development program and wants to recommend himself for a permanent squad with the Colts in the summer.

In order to have a chance of tickets for the two games in Frankfurt, fans must register in advance on the NFL website. By registering, fans will gain access to the first day of general pre-sales. The full NFL schedule for the 2023 season will be released Thursday, May 11.