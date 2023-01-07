Home Sports Nfl, Hamlin is no longer intubated: video connection with teammates
Nfl, Hamlin is no longer intubated: video connection with teammates

Nfl, Hamlin is no longer intubated: video connection with teammates

The condition of the Bills player who went into cardiac arrest on the field continues to improve. Meanwhile, the league has decided not to recover the game with Cincinnati suspended after the drama

The worst seems to be definitely behind us. The condition of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, continues to improve. Now he is no longer intubated and is able to speak, to the point that he has connected via video via FaceTime with his teammates. Hamlin remains in intensive care but doctors have confirmed that he has not suffered any neurological damage. The causes of the sudden stop of the 24-year-old’s heart have not yet been disclosed.

The NFL has decided that the game between the Bills and Bengals, suspended in the first quarter after the accident in Hamlin, will not be recovered. The calendar therefore remains unchanged. The owners have voted in favor of a possible dispute in the AFC final on neutral ground, a decision that will however be taken on the basis of the results of the last day. If both the Bills (12-3, Sunday at home against the Pats) and Chiefs (13-3, Saturday in Las Vegas) win over the weekend, the bye will go to Kansas City. But if Buffalo wins and the Chiefs don’t, there won’t be a need for neutral ground. If necessary, the location will be chosen at a later time. Another eventuality: if Baltimore (10-6) goes to Cincinnati (11-4) on Sunday, still facing the Bengals (who are officially the winners of the AFC North) in the first round of the playoffs, the coin will decide in the home of who will play the game.

January 6, 2023

