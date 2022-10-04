The quarteback paisà has taken back the starting position. More concussions with the terrible images of the Miami player. Here are the themes of the fourth day

The fourth day NFL unfortunately relaunches the theme of concussions, with the Tua case that flares up in Miami. And speaking of raises, Jimmy Garoppolo has naturally taken back the starting position in San Francisco after the injury of Lance, who had replaced him. Here are the main themes of the football week.

Monday night — The 49ers in Santa Clara rolled the defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9. The technical story of the match is the San Francisco defense, amazing. Seven sacks, with Nick Bosa unleashed, an interception, the pick 6 of Talanoa (!) Hufanga to Matt Stafford to close the game. The journalistic story is Jimmy G who, after having undergone surgery, having lost his place and market, first renewed his contract with the 49ers and then regained ownership thanks to the injury that got rid of the rampant Trey Lance for the whole season, more dynamic and with greater potential, but less solid than him. The quarterback paisà this time did not do who knows what, but as often happens he was solid: he did not force, he did not make huge mistakes. He relied on his best target, Deebo Samuel, who did wonders for him too.

Your case — Here we go again. An NFL franchise is being smart for reasons of expediency, putting the health of a crucial player recovering from a concussion at risk. The Miami Dolphins first bring back their Hawaiian quarterback, Tua Tagovaioloa, against Buffalo, he also wins the game, then they send him to the slaughterhouse after 4 days against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night. The worst happens: he gets hurt again, frightening everyone, going out on a stretcher after a new concussion, again for hitting his head on the ground after a tackle. Fortunately, he is soon discharged from the hospital, but Miami is now forced to respond to the internal investigation by the players’ union and the league. Which in the meantime changes the protocols: a player who staggers, without clarity and balance, after a hit immediately, will be prevented from staying or returning to the gridiron for that match. Tua will not play against the New York Jets, instead of him Bridgewater. Miami and Coach McDaniel, who babbled more blatant lies than Pinocchio on the case, don’t cut a good figure, regardless of any penalties. See also Auto, a billion-a-year fund of incentives and aid

Undefeated — The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL. Four wins so far: against Detroit, Minnesota, Washington and Jacksonville. Okay, not racing teams and perhaps not even from the playoffs, but for now the start is launched, among other things crucial to keep Dallas behind in the Division. Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts, the “quarterback”, run like mad, receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are super, the defense is tough. Trials are expected against teams that force Hurts to throw from his pocket in declared situations, but in the meantime Fly Eagles Fly: the eagles fly high.

Rush hour — No, it’s not about traffic, for once, even if we’re talking about America. The reference is to Cooper Rush, the Cowboys quarterback. Who in Texas replaced the injured Prescott as a starter by winning three games in a row. And making a great impression. Someone begins to whisper that all this rush to get Dak back in the end is not there …

Super Bowl of the week — Kansas City-Green Bay. The Chiefs and the Bills are the best teams in the league to date. But they play in the same Conference. Kansas City dominated in Tampa impressing with how he shattered the Bucs defense and thus earns the nomination despite Buffalo busting Baltimore. The Packers struggled to fold the Pats, but with Rams and Tampa limping and Philly awaiting retries they remain the safest bet in the NFC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

