The 12th annual NFL Honors take place on Thursday night. The yearly ceremony celebrates the best of the best over the last NFL season.

The 2022 season, which comes to a conclusion with Sunday’s Super Bowl on FOX, was no different. There were several exciting players, coaches and moments to celebrate throughout the year.

We’ll find out who the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and more were for the 2022 season on Thursday. We’ll also learn who won the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.

Here are the finalists and the winner for each award.

MVP

Finalists: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Bills QB Josh Allen, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Winner:

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Finalists: One from each team (full list here)

Winner:

Offensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists: 49ers DE Nick Bosa, Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Finalists: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Winner: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Finalists: Jets CB Sauce Gardner, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

Winner: Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Comeback Player of the Year

Finalists: Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Winner: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Coach of the Year

Finalists: Giants coach Brian Daboll, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Winner: Giants coach Brian Daboll

Assistant Coach of the Year

Finalists: Lions OC Ben Johnson, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Winner: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Best Moment of the Year

Winner:

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Winner:

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Winners: Joe Burrow and Josh Jacobs

Salute to Service Award

Winner: Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Winner: Cincinnati Bengals

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner:

NFL Fan of the Year

Winner:

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Winner:

