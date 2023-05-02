NFL, how did the draft go? — Sportellate.it

The 2023 edition, held in Kansas City, did not disappoint expectations.

The NFL Draft has concluded, after three intense days of choices, trades and hopes. It was the Quarterback Draft again, after an atypical 2022 full of defensive talent. 259 players were drafted over the Kansas City weekend, here’s how it went.

First day

The event opens with i Carolina Panthers who, after months of speculation, finally choose their QB of the future, Bryce Young. Alabama’s product precedes Ohio State’s colleague CJ Stroudwhich consequently is chosen by the Houston Texans, who, not satisfied, also trade for the third overall to secure the pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. The third QB drawn is Anthony Richardson, “freak” from Florida, who marries the Indianapolis Colts. Three QBs with different styles (Young the most talented, Stroud the quickest, Richardson the roughest but potentially the strongest) but with the same goal of reviving the franchises that have invested in them.

The night continues offering two different narrative strands: the free fall of Will Levis, the fourth QB of the group, who had a less than 1% chance of not being drafted in the first round (spoiler: he will) and the strange dynamic that saw two Running Backs drafted before any receiver, in an era in which where air play is predominant in the NFL. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in fact found themselves at the Falcons (eighth overall) and the Lions (twelfth overall). The first to break the spell are the Seahawks, who take pick number 20 Jaxson Smith-Njigba and trigger a mechanism that will see four Wide Receivers chosen in a row: Johnston to the Chargers, Flowers to the Ravens, Addison to the Vikings.

Second day

Reporting the words of a Draft Analyst “Jerseys are sold on day 1, games are won on day 2”, it is understood that the importance of the second day, dedicated to the second and third rounds, is fundamental. The epic of Will Levis comes to a conclusion, given that it is the Tennessee Titans who take him with the number 33 pick; the athletic means are there, to understand if he will be able to refine the technique but above all if his character will be suitable to lead an NFL team. And, in fact, it’s not every day that you read about a prospectus who eats bananas with their peel and drinks coffee with mayonnaise – yes, you read that right.

The second round is also the festival of the Tight End, a position that offers a lot of quality in this Draft. In fact, there are five players chosen for this role; LaPorta to the Lions, Mayer to the Raiders, Musgrave to the Packers, Schoonmaker to the Cowboys and Strange to the Jaguars, joined by Kraft, Washington and Latu in the third round, for a total of nine Tight Ends chosen in the first three rounds (Dalton Kincaid only TE pick in the first round, by the Bills)

Third day

The third and final day, dedicated to rounds 4-7, is usually the most complex and unpredictable to predict. From players drafted as absolute gems to those who will never play a snap in the NFL, the last four rounds have seen the record being set for Quarterbacks drafted by the fifth round (12 total selections) as well as for the most trades closed, an impressive 41 , over the weekend. Unfortunately, there was no call from Habakkuk BaldonadoItalian Defensive End of the University of Pittsburgh, who however signed a contract as an Undrafted Free Agent with the New York Giants.

The Adventure of @abba1999 continues. 🇮🇹🗽 Among the UDFA gods @Giants there is also his name. At the court of Wink Martindale – to win a spot on the roster he will be there too. Hey ho, let’s go Habakkuk! We are with you. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oOPHnFCwpU — Radio Bonanza (@RadioBonanzaNFL) April 30, 2023

Winners and losers

Summing up a Draft is always a lottery, but certainly i Philadelphia Eagles they made the most of their choices; the Georgia Bulldogs defensive duo in the first round, Jalen Carter e Nolan Smith, are a very interesting shot of GM Howie Roseman looking to repeat the amazing season that just passed. Even the Houston Texans they landed big shots with the aforementioned Stroud and Anderson Jr, adding more talent in the final rounds.

On the other hand, the one who comes out downsized is the aforementioned Will Levis, who in addition to having to play for the starting position with two other QBs, lost several million dollars guaranteed to the players chosen during the first round of the Draft. Also Detroit Lionswith their atypical draft, did not impress all weekend, even dropping starting Running Back D’Andre Swift the day after picking the controversial Jahmyr Gibbs.

In conclusion, to see the work of the teams and general managers at work, as always, we will have to wait for September, when the hunt for the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will officially start.