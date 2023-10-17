NFL pro Harris released from hospital

One day after he was taken from the football field in an ambulance, the Buffalo Bills gave their NFL professional Damien Harries the all-clear. The 26-year-old was released from the hospital, coach Sean McDermott reported on Monday. Harris has a sprained neck, is recovering at home and is doing “as well as anyone can expect,” McDermott said.

A week after the NFL comeback of Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January, Harris was left lying on the field on Sunday evening (local time) minutes before halftime after a collision with an opponent from the New York Giants. Memories of Hamlin came back to life in the stadium when numerous Bills staff members quickly took care of the running back. He was lifted onto a stretcher with great care. Before he was transferred to the ambulance, Harris gave a thumbs up.

The game resumed after a few minutes of interruption, with the Giants leading 6-0 at that point. In the end, the Bills won 14:9.

Share this: Facebook

X

