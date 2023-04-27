Home » NFL: Quarterbacks are spoiled for choice
NFL: Quarterbacks are spoiled for choice

That wasn’t the case a year ago when Kenny Pickens was the first playmaker signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 20th place. But now the quarterbacks are back in the focus of media attention. A little over two months have passed since the Kansas City Chiefs around superstar Patrick Mahomes won their second title in four seasons after a 38:35 spectacle in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier, legend Tom Brady had announced his final retirement, and then another veteran quarterback star decided to pursue his career elsewhere. The posse around Aaron Rodgers, who left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets after 18 seasons, was finally ended with a long-awaited trade at the beginning of the draft week.

Young is considered the top candidate

The playmakers of the future will be in the spotlight on Thursday when the first of seven draft rounds will take place. As the worst team last season, the Chicago Bears would generally have the right to the first pick, but the team traded it to the Carolina Panthers.

IMAGO/USA Today Network/Gary Cosby Jr.

Young isn’t the tallest quarterback at 6’1″, but his arm makes him a top pick

It is certain that the 2016 Super Bowl finalist will choose a quarterback, but it is still unclear who it will be. Bryce Young from the Alabama Crimson Tide college program, which is so successful, is said to have the best cards. There are other playmakers with great potential in CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). And Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) could still be chosen in round one, in 2021 even five playmakers made it within the first 15 picks.

“Five Fascinating Playmakers”

“We have five fascinating playmakers, I have no idea where who could end up, so we should have a lot of fun,” said NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah. Young, who was on the bench behind current New England playmaker Mac Jones in winning the 2020 national title, threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, having his career year earlier with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns — for it he received the highest individual college award: the Heisman Trophy. In most “mock drafts”, the forecasts of the experts, Young has the edge.

Quaterback CJ Stroud

IMAGO/Cal Sport Media/Cecil Copeland

CJ Stroud is also likely to be drafted sooner rather than later in the 2023 NFL draft

Apart from the quarterbacks, strong defenders are in demand like last year. Alabama’s Will Anderson, varsity champion Georgia’s Jalen Carter, and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson are also believed to be among the players whose turn will also come sooner rather than later. With Bijan Robinson, another running back has a good chance of hearing his name relatively soon on the first day of the draft.

Next quarterback for Raimann

After Carolina, the Houston Texans are another team that could use a playmaker, but have other big problems and can work with their second pick in the first round (12). Should the Panthers and the Texans each choose a quarterback, the first and second choice would fall on a playmaker for the ninth time in the Super Bowl era.

Will Levis

AP/James Crisp

Will Levis is also one of the coveted quarterbacks

While the number three Arizona Cardinals are considered hot candidates for a trade, Raimann’s following Indianapolis Colts are likely to draft a playmaker. The Offensive Tackles Club, who last season was the fourth Austrian and the first non-kicker to play in competitive NFL games, parted ways with quarterback veteran Matt Ryan after just a year after the end of the season. Neo-head coach Shane Steichen, who most recently directed the Eagles’ offensive and coached Jalen Hurts to a record contract, could start fresh with a new playmaker.

Only 31 instead of 32 first round picks this year

Not all teams will be represented in the first round, which, as usual, will be a big primetime TV show. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are spectators after various trades – the exception being the Dolphins, who were penalized by the NFL after improperly attempting to steal Brady and Coach Sean to steer Payton to Florida. “Tampering” (manipulation, note), i.e. poaching players or coaches under contract from the competition, is prohibited.

Setting the stage for the 2023 NFL Draft

AP/Charlie Riedel

The 88th NFL draft is being held in front of the station building in Kansas City

Kansas City in the state of Missouri is the scene of the spectacle for the first time, which this time will take place in front of and partly inside Union Station – in the local station building. The draft goes on for three days again, until the last pick has been pronounced. Last season showed how important this can be. Because from “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy soon became “Mr. Relevant” when the San Francisco 49ers bet on him after a lot of bad luck with injuries and he won all games until his injury.

