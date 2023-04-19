NFL record contract: mediator Nicole Lynn is the shooting star in the background

As of: 04/18/2023 6:03 p.m

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has signed a mega contract in the NFL. Behind him is Nicole Lynn, an influential woman with negotiating skills.

The story behind the greatest Deal in the National Football League started with a message on Instagram. “Hey, have you picked an agent yet?” wrote Nicole Lynn College-Absolvent Jalen Hurts, “if not, I’d like to get in touch with you.” Hurts answered – and made a choice that has now earned him a record-breaking fortune.

He can make $255 million in five years with the Philadelphia Eagles earn from now on. The contract, which will apply from 2024, was negotiated by 34-year-old Lynn.

Hurts causes crushes – and so does Lynn

Hurts is amazing at 24 years on the field. “The thing about Jalen, and that’s why I’m so optimistic, is that he has this incredible passion for being phenomenal.” Eagles owners gushed Jeffrey Lurie, “You see that in the greats. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone his age who is so mature.”

Mature, talented and already successful – last season Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl (lost there against the Kansas City Chiefs). Traits that sell well in NFL big business. Especially with someone like Nicole Lynn by your side. The lawyer herself is now something of a superstar in her branch, a “Trailblazer“, as they say in the United States, someone who changes the game.

Shooting star with a law degree

Young, black, female – and a top performer in the male domain of football. Lynn’s path is one Underdoghistory, and such they love in the US. “The adversities I experienced as a child definitely shaped my attitude as an adult. I knew I wanted to escape this life and I had to work hard for it” she writes on her own Homepage.

At just 26, she was the first female agent of the influential PlayersRep, which was later bought by rapper Lil Wayne. In 2021 she switched to Klutch Sports Group and rose to become President there in 2023 Football Operations on. Lynn represents players of the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raidersshe promotes Jalen Hurts, softball stars, a ballerina – and quite immodestly herself.

Perfect self-promotion

On their website it says: “Nicole Lynn brings extreme intelligence, beauty, sass and class to the world of sport.” She is like her clients “an enormous talent and a force to be reckoned with” . Lynn runs her own YouTube channel (“Heels on the Field“) and has written a book: “Agent You” should be a “blueprint” for a successful career, promises Lynn.