On the 17th day, marked by Hamlin’s drama, the new success of Rodgers’ team stands out. The struggling Titans must win in Jacksonville

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



The run-up of the Packers, the playoffs reached by the Giants. Philadelphia crashes, Tennessee implodes. And the future of Tom Brady, who with the conquest of the Division may have given Tampa Bay a farewell gift, but not to retire permanently, rather to change shirt again. Many “field” ideas of the 17th NFL day unfortunately marked at the end by the drama of Damar Hamlin, the defensive back of the Buffalo Bills, who suffered a cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during Monday Night.

THE GROWTH OF PACKERS If they win against Detroit, at Lambeau Field, they are “in” for the playoffs. It’s impressive to write it, after they had an empty pass during the season from 7 defeats in 8 games, then they were 4-8 overall record. But Aaron Rodgers, who in the past already had to say “relax” to anxiety-provoking critics, didn’t lose his temper when there were even those who were already calling for him to be replaced with Jordan Love to try out his deputy in perspective. 4 hits in a row came, the last one disintegrating the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers seem to have gotten into shape at the right time, like the Bengals did 12 months ago. Freshman receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have grown, David Bakhtiari has taken his place in the offensive line, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon run like trains, the defense is back to what it was imagined in the preseason, an added value. Jaire Alexander, who stopped Jefferson on Sunday, is towering. See also Superstar Brady signed a sky-high contract and will become the most expensive commentator in history | Tom Brady | NFL | Fox

GIANTS AI PLAYOFF They had been missing since 2016. They arrived thanks to the easy success against the derelict Indianapolis Colts, but above all thanks to the consistency of seasonal performance, even in a very complicated Division, the NFC East, which qualified for the post season from three. Great credits go to Coach Daboll, in his first year in the Big Apple. He was able to put an attack back on its feet that too many already wanted to throw away. Daniel Jones has finally shown that he can be a “racing” quarterback Saquon Barkley as soon as he regained physical integrity he immediately regained effectiveness. Overflowing. And in defense Coach Martindale, already superb in Baltimore, has made a masterpiece by forging the growth stages of a talented but young nucleus.

THE IMPLOSION OF THE TITANS They have lost six games in a row. And Ryan Tannehill, the starting quarterback, injured. Thanks to the smallness of the Division, the Afc South, they still have the possibility of conquering the playoffs. But they have to win in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars are growing, coming off 4 hits. And they will have to try to do it with Joshua Dobbs, who wasn’t even on the team until a couple of weeks ago, as quarterback. Because Malik Willis, the freshman chosen in the third round of the last Draft, was disastrous when called into question. Coach Vrabel doesn’t have the time to wait for his growth and relies on a Carneade rather than having to put the near future in the boy’s hands. Not quite a vote of confidence, looking beyond the challenge in Florida. See also Mason feels fiery, slashing 32+11+10, Chen Yingjun scores 12 points in half time

THE PAIN OF PHILLY The Eagles had only lost once this season, but with the regular season finish banner already in sight came two more knockouts. Without Jalen Hurts, injured, it should be specified. The one at home with the Saints will force Philadelphia to field the starters against the Giants to conquer the Division and the first seed in NFC. With the associated risks of injury, football is a violent sport. San Francisco, Dallas and Minnesota will look East with curiosity and a faint thread of hope: they will support New York.

BRADY’S FUTURE He’s out of contract. He could retire, or continue. For performance, he would make sense to continue. But not with that coaching staff in Tampa, he’d be wasting his time. Claimed now. And so the rumors overlap: speculation, of course, but suggestive. There are those who imagine him in Las Vegas with Coach McDaniels, his attack coach at the Patriots, and those in New Orleans with Coach Payton: the two openly respect each other. Meanwhile, Brady is thinking about the playoffs with the Bucs: despite the tactical damage of the Bowles / Leftwich couple, no one wants to cross him.

MATCHES TO FOLLOW In the night between Saturday and Sunday Jacksonville-Tennessee, in fact, a sort of play-off forced by the calendar. Sunday from 19 Buffalo-New England counts a top seed for the Bills and playoff qualification for the Pats. At the same time the New York Jets-Miami is played, with the Dolphins who have to hope for the misstep of the Belichick boys to catch up on the post season. Then in the night between Sunday and Monday, from 2.20, Green Bay-Detroit: it would become a playoff playoff if Seattle lost earlier to the Rams. Otherwise Lions eliminated anyway, even in the case of the company in Wisconsin. See also NFL - Dallas wins in Nashville and does not give up on Philadelphia

THE SUPER BOWL OF THE WEEK Kansas City-San Francisco. The Chiefs don’t shine, but they have Pat Mahomes, ever closer to the season Mvp. And with the Bills’ calendar they have a legitimate chance of conquering the first seed in the AFC. The 49ers have won 9 straight. If they don’t deserve their trust…