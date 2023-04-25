NFL star Aaron Rodgers joins New York Jets

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is leaving the Green Bay Packers after 18 years and joining the New York Jets in the US professional football league NFL. After several media had already reported on the change late Monday evening German time, a short time later the general manager of the Packers, Brian Gutekunst, confirmed an agreement.

Since Rodgers still had a contract with the Packers until 2024, both teams had to agree on a trade. Among other things, the Packers and the Jets will swap their first-round picks in the upcoming draft on Thursday (local time). In addition, Rodgers’ previous employer will receive a second-round pick next year, which will become a first-round option if the 39-year-old plays at least 65 percent of the game next season.

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and has since gone on to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. After three years as a substitute behind the legendary Brett Favre, he was a regular for the Packers starting in the 2008 season and has been named the league’s most valuable player four times since then. In February 2011, he led his team to victory in the Super Bowl.

In recent years, however, there have been growing disagreements between Rodgers and the Packers management over the direction of the team. In February of this year, Rodgers dealt intensively with the idea of ​​retiring before declaring his intention to play for the Jets in the future.