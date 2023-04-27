NFL star Jackson agrees with Baltimore

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson will now continue his cooperation with the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League (NFL). The team announced on Thursday a few hours before the NFL draft that they had agreed in principle to extend the contract for another five years.

“I’m excited to be back and can’t wait,” Jackson said in a short video clip the team shared in the tweet. Jackson had called for a change in March. In Baltimore he will play with Star Pass recipient Odell Beckham Jr., who has signed a contract with the Ravens for the coming season.

Jackson’s new contract is reportedly worth $260 million (185 of which is guaranteed) and will run for five years. That would make the 26-year-old, who was named MVP in 2019, earn even more than Jalen Hurts at $52 million a year. The Philadelphia playmaker recently set a new NFL record with an annual salary of $51 million.