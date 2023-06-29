Home » NFL suspends three bettors for entire season
Sports

NFL suspends three bettors for entire season

by admin
NFL suspends three bettors for entire season

Three players will miss the entire upcoming National Football League (NFL) season because they bet on NFL games. As the league announced on Thursday, it suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry from the Indianapolis Colts as well as Demetrius Taylor, who is currently not under contract, until further notice, at least for the next season. The Colts then parted ways with Rodgers and Berry.

AP/Charles Krupa

The Tennessee Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere has to watch at least the first six games because he bet on team grounds in non-NFL sports. With the bans, the league continued its fight against illegal betting, the statement said.

See also  Ronaldo, so-so debut with Al Nassr. But what enthusiasm!

You may also like

Inter: Brozovic says yes to Al-Nassr, medical checks...

A touch and a burger to celebrate! The...

Chelsea interested in Barcelona midfielder Casey to participate...

Kamil Majchrzak: Polish tennis player suspended for 13...

Vela, Francesca Clapcich vince l’Ocean Race con 11th...

Bradley Beal introduced as member of Suns, says...

Unexpected support for the Czechs on their way...

Show jumper black wins in Ebreichsdorf

The Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Étienne victim of thunderstorms

F1: Lewis Hamilton calls for car restrictions to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy