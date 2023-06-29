NFL suspends three bettors for entire season

Three players will miss the entire upcoming National Football League (NFL) season because they bet on NFL games. As the league announced on Thursday, it suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry from the Indianapolis Colts as well as Demetrius Taylor, who is currently not under contract, until further notice, at least for the next season. The Colts then parted ways with Rodgers and Berry.

AP/Charles Krupa

The Tennessee Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere has to watch at least the first six games because he bet on team grounds in non-NFL sports. With the bans, the league continued its fight against illegal betting, the statement said.

