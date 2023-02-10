The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most-watched sports in America. Thirty-two teams in the NFL are split evenly between the AFC and the NFC, establishing a league with fair competition and balanced matchups. The NFL was established on August 20, 1920, and its official headquarters is in New York.

The Super Bowl, a much-anticipated yearly occasion that brings together some of the top players in the globe for a thrilling final game, is followed by a run of playoff games after each team plays 17 regular-season games. The league also hosts annual events to award and honor players, coaches, and teams for their performance during the seasons. Fans and lovers of the sport can also participate by betting on their favorite teams and staying updated with the latest odds, news, and matches.

A total of 22 states currently have NFL teams out of the 50 states in the USA. California, New York, and Florida have the most NFL teams among these states, with three teams each. Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania each have two NFL teams, while the remaining states have one team each. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin are the states with only one NFL team.

Let’s take a look at some of these states and their teams.

California

The state of California has long been known for its numerous sports teams. California State is home to three NFL teams. Up until 2019, there existed a fourth team with origins in California. But in 2020, the Oakland Raiders changed their name to Las Vegas Raiders and relocated from Alameda, California, to Henderson, Nevada.

NFL Teams in California

NFC teams: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

AFC teams: Los Angeles Chargers

Florida

Florida has long been regarded as one of the states with the most sporting events. The state has been able to accommodate many teams because of the resources and technology available there.

For the first time since 1997, the three NFL teams made the playoffs and are expected to play in the coming Super Bowl.

NFL Teams in Florida

NFC teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC teams: Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars

New York

NFL teams in New York include:

AFC teams: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets

NFC teams: New York Giants

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, football is the most popular sport, and some of the most famous NFL teams are from the state. There are two NFL teams in the state, so if you’re a fan, you may want to keep up with all the odds, schedules, stats, Eagles betting, and more.

NFL teams in Pennsylvania

NFC teams: Philadelphia Eagles

AFC teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Texas

Texas is home to two National Football League (NFL) franchises and is home to a hugely popular professional football league.

NFL Teams in Texas

NFC teams: Dallas Cowboys

AFC teams: Houston Texans

Ohio

The state of Ohio is the cherished home of the National Football League. Ohioans are always ready to support their teams every fall, from major cities like Cleveland and Cincinnati to suburbs like Akron and Mount Orab.

NFL teams in Ohio

NFC teams: None

AFC teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns

Maryland

The state of Maryland is known to accommodate two NFL teams. Numerous major and minor professional sports franchises are located in the state.

NFL teams in Maryland

NFC teams: Washington Football team

AFC teams: Baltimore Ravens

New Jersey

Contrary to what might be believed, New Jersey has two professional sports teams. Despite their names, the Giants and the Jets actually play their home games in New Jersey.

NFL teams in New Jersey

NFC teams: New York Giants

AFC teams: New York Jets

The remaining teams are located in other states mentioned at the start of this article. Check out these teams to know the cities they are located in and the NFL division they belong to.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

