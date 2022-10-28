Home defeat 22-27, it is the fifth of the season in eight games. Now the playoffs are at risk

But who made him do it? The question is increasingly legitimate. Tom Brady once more this season finds himself abandoned to himself: his Tampa Bay loses at home 22-27 against Baltimore on Thursday Night which opens the eighth Nfl day and finds himself 3-5 records. Playoff at risk, team in disarray, coached in reverse by Coach Bowles. Is the quarterback best player of all times with the oval ball really back from retirement, the cause of the subsequent separation from his wife, Brazilian model Giselle Bundchen, for that? A last year of his career that he doesn’t deserve. He had never been two races under 50% success in 23 years of career. The only record of the day, among the many broken, is negative: he suffers the 385 sack of all time, sent to the slaughterhouse by an offensive line that would be comical if it were not dramatic. Brady played pretty well, but he’s just like a desert hermit.

Baltimore laughs — The Ravens get it all wrong, yet they still win with a pipe in their mouth. Coach Harbaugh patches his approach to the game, deciding to throw instead of running. Lamar Jackson doesn’t get half right, as a passer-by. But when common sense and logic come back into fashion, in the second half, the Ravens run for 204 yards compared to 27 in the first 30 ‘and shatter a polystyrene defense, that of the Florida franchise, a specialist in transforming every opposing quarterback into the new Brady. , especially on the third down, but at the same time also leaving grasslands available. Baltimore climbs a record 5-3, leading Afc North. He loses Andrews, Bateman and Edwards to injury, however. And honestly it’s a little bit impressive: it does worse than it recently exhibited against Tampa by Pittsburgh and Carolina, mediocre teams. See also "Double reduction" policy is introduced, more and more children and parents pay more attention to sports-let sports play an important role in the growth of young people_华奥星空|

The match — 3-0 Ravens after the fumble in the combined Darden-Delaney on the return of punt. Then Tampa’s first offensive possession and immediately touchdown: by Lenny Fournette, on the run. And 10-3 Bucs at the end of the first quarter. Mark Andrews hurts: right shoulder, ends up out of action. Harbaugh and Jackson continue to complicate their lives alone against an opponent who asks only for a quick and painless end: they give up a comfortable kick so as not to convert a 4th and 2 with an oversized pass in the end zone from Jackson. Still 10-3 in the middle of the match, between two disappointing teams. Surprise: The Ravens ran for just 27 yards. However, Tampa has been able to do even worse, running for 26.

The turning point — Tampa loses the best defender, Shaq Barrett, who hurts his left ankle, the Ravens belatedly start running. And they don’t stop anymore. It didn’t take long … Jackson throws for two goals, strollers for Kenyan Drake and for freshman Isaiah Likely, with the defense of Bowles dodging that not even the bullfighters among the olè. Devin Duvernay then runs into the end zone for 24-13. Brady in the final of pride fishing in the end zone Julio Jones. But it is too little and too late. The on side kick of despair, as obscene as the Bucs’ performance, is Likely’s prey. Game over.

October 28 – 07:13

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

