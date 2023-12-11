NFL Week 14 highlights: Lions vs. Bears, Panthers vs. Saints, Rams vs Ravens, and more

Week 14 of the NFL season continues with an action-packed 12-game slate Sunday, and we have you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

Seven games kicked the day off as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams in an exciting overtime finish. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ sensational rookie quarterback, left the game against New York in concussion protocol after his head forcefully hit the turf.

The afternoon slate was headlined by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers — which checked in at No. 1 in our latest NFL power rankings and atop this week’s installment of “Herd Hierarchy” — taking down the Seattle Seahawks on FOX for their fifth consecutive win.

In the Vikings’ afternoon matchup against the Raiders, star receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out with a chest injury and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was also ruled out in the loss against the Broncos with a finger injury.

Now, Closing things out, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons — the current favorite to win DPOY — will be back in action as Dallas hosts Philadelphia at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Boys on the board!

The Cowboys have won 14 in a row at AT&T Stadium, and they looked determined to collect a 15th as they got busy quickly to take a 7-0 edge on their first drive. Dak Prescott bought some time in the pocket after it collapsed, before finding CeeDee Lamb on the run for a quick score.

Ripped loose!

The Eagles looked solid to start, as Jalen Hurts & Co. got into plus territory in a hurry. But Donovan Wilson wasn’t about to let them even the tally so quickly, and he forced Hurts to cough up the pigskin as he took him down for a tackle, returning the ball to Dallas’ offense.

It’s a fake!

The Cowboys thought they had forced another punt after Brandon Aubrey gave them a 10-0 lead on a 60-yard field goalbut Philly broke out a sneaky fake punt pass, converting the first down and buying a FG of its own early in the second quarter.

Lean on the run

Dallas went up 17-3 on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was heavily predicated on the rush. Rico Dowdle closed out the emphatic drive with a strong plunge up the middle.

Yeah, here we go!

The Cowboys made a statement in the first half, as they closed it out with another TD, which was aided by a 25-yard double penalty on Kelee Ringo. Prescott found a wide-open Michael Gallup on a slant to take a 24-6 lead just before the half.

More of the same

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told NBC’s Melissa Stark “if we score on this first drive, it’s a brand new ball game.” The Eagles did not accomplish that mission, as Stephon Gilmore stripped A.J. Brown for a big turnover to start the second half.

Buffalo Bills 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Striking first!

The Bills scored the game’s first touchdown with a James Cook reception in the end zone.

Get him in there!

The Bills extended their lead by forcing Josh Allen into the end zone with the assistance of their offensive line.

Battling back!

The Chiefs cut the deficit in half with a touchdown run by Jerick McKinnon.

Climbing back!

The Chiefs once again dug into the Bills’ lead with a TD catch by Rashee Rice.

Bills hold on!

The Chiefs tied the game with a field goal, but the Bills ultimately took a 20-17 lead and went on to win after a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter.

Denver Broncos 24, Los Angeles Chargers 7

On the board!

The Broncos got on the board first with a rushing touchdown by Javonte Wiliams.

Herbert injured

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left the game with a finger issue as Easton Stick took over under center. Herbert was eventually ruled out of the game.

What a snag!

Courtland Sutton added to the Broncos’ lead with a one-handed, 46-yard TD catch!

Running it in

The Chargers put up their first score with a rushing touchdown by Austin Ekeler in the fourth quarter.

Nobody near

Russell Wilson extended the Broncos lead after finding Adam Trautman in the end zone without a single defender standing near him.

Seal the deal!

The Broncos capped the game off with a fumble recovery after Stick was sacked on a hard tackle by P.J. Locke.

Seattle Seahawks 16, San Francisco 49ers 28

CMC!

Christian McCaffrey got things started for San Francisco with a 72-yard rush to set up the 49ers’ first touchdown of the game!

Answering right back

The Seahawks answered the 49ers’ score with a touchdown of their own on a reception from D.K. Metcalf.

Debo!

Brock Purdy connected with Deebo Samuel on a deep touchdown pass to put the 49ers back ahead 14-7.

Run it back!

Samuel extended the 49ers’ lead after taking a handoff from Purdy into the end zone for his second score of the game.

Welcome back!

Colby Parkinson, a product out of Stanford, wasted no time in making himself comfortable while being back in the Bay Area as he caught a touchdown pass that cut into San Francisco’s lead.

Look at him go!

The 49ers wasted no time in responding to Parkinson’s TD, as Purdy connected with George Kittle for another San Francisco score.

Heating up!

After an interception by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, tensions between San Francisco and Seattle escalated into a confrontation between both teams on the field. Metcalf and Deommodore Lenoir were ejected as a result.

Minnesota Vikings 3, Las Vegas Raiders 0

Jefferson heads to the locker room

Without a score from either team in the second quarter, receiver Justin Jefferson headed to the locker room to evaluate an injury to his chest.

Jacobs hurt

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs headed into the locker room with an apparent knee injury as both teams were still scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Scoreless No More!

After nearly a complete game without a single point scored by either team, the Vikings broke through with a field goal that put them ahead with less than two minutes remaining.

Pick!

The Vikings finished off the Raiders with a pick to seal the game.

Detroit Lions 13, Chicago Bears 28

Running it in!

Bears receiver D.J. Moore recorded his first career rushing touchdown out of a wildcat formation to put Chicago up 7-0 in the first quarter.

On the board!

Jahmyr Gibbs scored the Lions’ first touchdown of the game after taking a toss in the back field from Jared Goff to the end zone.

Taking the lead!

Josh Reynolds gave the Lions a lead over the Bears before halftime.

Moore touchdowns!

Justin Fields connected with Moore for his second touchdown of the game on a free play after a flag was thrown on the field.

Extending the lead

Fields extended the Bears’ lead by scoring a touchdown all by himself! The Bears went on to win 28-13.

Carolina Panthers 6, New Orleans Saints 28

Pious pious!

After a NASCAR-themed arrival to the game, Alvin Kamara showed off his speed.

Blocked Punt!

The Saints extended their lead after scooping up a blocked punt and trotting into the end zone.

Turn back the clock!

Jimmy Graham went up and snagged a high pass from Derek Carr. The 37-year-old tight end’s catch set up the Saints to extend their lead with a touchdown to Chris Olave.

Later, Graham was awarded with a touchdown of his own. New Orleans preserved their lead for a 28-6 win against Carolina.

Los Angeles Rams 31, Baltimore Ravens 37 (OT)

Wide open!

Nobody was near Isaiah Likely on this long touchdown completion for the Ravens’ first score of the game.

What a pass!

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp on an incredible throw, just like old times.

Vintage Odell

The Ravens regained the lead after Lamar Jackson found Odell Beckham Jr. on a deep pass to the end zone.

Davis Allen finds the end zone!

The Rams responded to Odell’s TD reception with Allen’s score to gain the lead.

There he goes!

The Rams took a 20-17 lead at halftime, and eventually found themselves down 22-23 in the fourth quarter, before Puka Nacua helped orchestrate a drive that resulted in a go-ahead touchdown by Demarcus Robinson.

Overtime win!

The Ravens went on to answer Robinson’s touchdown with a score of their own before the Rams tied things up at 31-31 to send the game into overtime. After getting a defensive stop in the overtime period, Tylan Wallace took a punt return to the house for a game-sealing TD.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Cleveland Browns 31

Wide Open!

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco found tight end David Njoku for the first touchdown of the game.

Another One!

Flacco found Njoku for his second touchdown reception of the game, which extended the Browns’ lead to 14-0 over the Jaguars in the second quarter.

Wild Me!

Evan Engram scored a touchdown before halftime that cut the Browns’ lead to 14-7. The Browns then added another score in the second half for a 21-7 lead, until Travis Etienne found the end zone on the “WildJag” formation that made the contest a one-possession game.

First career TD!

David Bell’s first career touchdown extended the Browns’ lead over the Jaguars.

Clawing back!

The Jaguars responded to Bell’s score with an impressive touchdown reception by Parker Washington, which cut the deficit to 28-21. Jacksonville scored once more, but ultimately came up short for a 31-27 loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Atlanta Falcons 25

Baker Mayfield cooking!

The Buccaneers quarterback took it in himself for six.

What a pass!

Atlanta responded as Desmond Ridder hit Kyle Pitts for a game-tying touchdown.

Safety!

Tampa Bay took the lead on a safety after its defensive front knocked the ball loose from Ridder and then tackled Marcus Smith II on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Run Rachaad!

Rachaad White turned on the jets to score the Bucs first touchdown of the second half.

Ridder for the lead!

Ridder nabbed a late lead from the Bucs by taking matters into his own hands with a rushing TD.

For the win!

With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Mayfield connected with Cade Otton for a game-winning touchdown reception.

Houston Texans 6, New York Jets 30

About time!

After a scoreless first half from both teams, the Jets finally scored on a Randall Cobb touchdown in the third quarter.

Tacking on!

The Jets added another touchdown in the third quarter after Xavier Gipson scored on a handoff from Zach Wilson for a 14-0 lead.

Cutting down the lead!

The Texans scored their first touchdown of the game on a Devin Singletary run that cut the Jets’ lead to 14-7.

Stroud Down

C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ phenomenal rookie quarterback, left the game to receive medical attention after a big hit that put him on the ground. Davis Mills entered the game in his place.

Tacking on

Breece Hall increased the Jets’ lead by walking untouched into the end zone for six.

Indianapolis Colts 14, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Touchdown to Chase… Brown!

The Bengals running back took a screen all the way to the house to open the scoring against Indianapolis.

Cup of Joe!

The Bengals opened up a two-touchdown lead at home thanks to a much more familiar face — Joe Mixon.

Go up and get it!

On fourth-down, Gardner Minshew floated a pass to the end zone that Mo Alie-Cox hauled in on a leaping catch.

Pick-6!

Colts linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. took a Jake Browning pass to the house for a pick-6!

Extending the lead!

Following a Tanner Hudson touchdown that opened up the second half, Mixon gave Browning a shove at the goalline that got him into the end zone for a 28-14 lead.

