The coaching carousel is slowing down, with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals filling their vacancies this week. Although every ownership group and front office believe they made the right selection for their team when selecting a coach, the performance and production of the unit hinges on a few factors.

In my experience, the best coaches can adapt and adjust to the personnel on the roster. While everyone has a preferred scheme they would like to utilize based on their knowledge or experience, the players must have the talent and skills to thrive within the system.

The success of new coaches is also tied to their ability to teach and develop their players. Despite limitations on practice time, meetings and film sessions, coaches must help their players improve throughout the season. Whether it is accomplished through superb instruction in the classroom or with detailed drill work on the practice fields, the NFL’s best coaches find a way to help their teams and players play their best football during the season’s final months.

As a player, I vividly remember how defensive coordinator Willie Shaw simplified the game for me during my time with the Oakland Raiders. As an excellent communicator and experienced teacher, he routinely dropped code words that helped me comprehend and master the schemes on his call sheet. Moreover, he taught me situational football and how coaches view the game on each side of the ball.

Although Shaw never had a chance to direct a team as a head coach, the foundation he established on defense eventually helped the Raiders reach the Super Bowl under Bill Callahan and his successor (Chuck Bresnahan) down the road.

With that experience in mind, I believe this is the perfect time to take a long, hard look at the 2023 cycle to see which coaches best fit their new teams. Here are my five best coaching fits among the 2023 hires.

Sean Payton, head coach, Denver Broncos

It is hard to imagine a better quarterback whisperer and program developer being available to fix Russell Wilson.

Payton transformed Drew Brees into a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback during their time together in New Orleans, and the Broncos are banking on the veteran coach working his magic in the Rocky Mountains. Although Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, he theoretically should still be in his prime with a solid supporting cast on the perimeter. Payton’s prior experience building around a veteran quarterback’s strengths while nurturing young receivers should help the Broncos offense evolve into a productive unit under his direction.

Considering he claimed his lone Super Bowl win relying on a strong running game fueled by a collection of running backs with complementary skills, the Broncos’ new leader will make fixing the ground attack a top priority. If Payton brings back the Wilson of old and adds balance to the offense, the Broncos improve immediately and substantially.

Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

Instead of bringing in a copycat to run the NFL’s hottest defensive scheme, the Dolphins threw the bag at Fangio to upgrade a unit that underperformed in 2022.

As the master of building a defense that eliminates the deep ball with split-safety looks while neutralizing the run with light boxes, Fangio inherits a defense with the personnel to make his Xs and Os come to life. Whether it is Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Christian Wilkins at the point of attack or Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard in the back end, the Dolphins are providing the mastermind with the tools and talent to build an elite defense in South Florida.

Given Fangio’s track record as an architect, the combination of talent and expertise on the defensive side should help the Dolphins take another step toward title contention.

Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

The opportunity to coach a superstar quarterback should enhance Moore’s chances of claiming a head coaching job in 2024. Moore’s work with Justin Herbert will help him to show off his expansive playbook as he adds some pizzazz to the Chargers offense in hopes of closing the gap on the defending world-champion Chiefs.

While some critics have questioned Moore’s ability to unlock the potential of his blue-chip players in big games, the presence of an elite quarterback with unlimited range and an extraordinary football IQ should help the Chargers’ top targets rack up catches and yardage in an offense that should dazzle from start to finish.

Although it might take a few games for the chemistry to click between quarterback and play caller, the Chargers’ potential is off the charts with Moore taking over the controls.

Frank Reich, head coach, Carolina Panthers

Despite being dismissed from his first head coaching job, Reich is highly respected in league circles as a team builder and leader. In addition, the former NFL backup is viewed as an outstanding quarterback developer based on his work with Philip Rivers, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz in his previous stops.

With the Panthers, Reich inherits a team with the pieces to reach the playoffs in his first season if he makes a few tweaks on each side of the ball. Moreover, he takes over a squad that has shown promise as a playoff contender down the stretch.

As the Panthers assemble a well-regarded coaching staff with Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Duce Staley and others, the veteran coach has put together a collection of bright minds with the experience and expertise to raise the level of play in Carolina.

Steve Wilks, defensive coordinator, san francisco 49ers

After impressing the football world with the way the Panthers closed out the season with him as the interim coach, Wilks gets an opportunity to strengthen his head-coaching resume taking over the No.1 defense in football. His predecessors, Robert Saleh and Demeco Ryans, set the bar high by crafting exceptional game plans for the past two years. But Wilks can put a few more gold stars on his own resume if he can continue to uphold the standard in 2023.

As a clever tactician who prefers to utilize simple schemes and tactics that enable his players to play fast while focusing on taking the ball away at every turn, Wilks can help the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl with better execution in key moments. While it is hard to improve on what has been established in San Francisco, the wily coach has a chance to become the third defensive coordinator to leave for a head coaching gig if he keeps the 49ers defense playing at a championship level.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on “Speak For Yourself” and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the “Moving the Sticks” podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

