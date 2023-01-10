Ancona, 10 January 2022 – La nave Ong Ocean Vikingcarrying 37 shipwrecked people (including 12 minors) rescued off the coast of Libya, entered the port of Ancona and docked at 21.05 at platform 22, where the modules for the initial reception of migrants are set up. On the platform they had lined up about forty operators of the Red Crossincluding three doctors, together with regional civil protection workers with the commissioner Stefano Aguzzi and the director Stefano Stefoni, officials of the Prefecture, coast guard, financial police, police. The buses that will have to transport the migrants to their destination locations and a team of doctors from the Ministry of Health have arrived. At sea there are instead motorboats of the Nucleo Saf firefighters.

Various banners with writings in support of migrants they were exhibited in a lookout near the port. “Welcome”, “No to the criminalization of NGOs”, “No border, no nation” the inscriptions, flanked by the signs of the ‘welcoming cities’. These are initiatives promoted by various associations. Previously there were sit-ins in front of the Teatro delle Muse, which is located at the entrance to the port, and in front of the Court of Ancona.

The docking of the Ocean Viking at quay 22 in the port of Ancona

On Wednesday or Thursday the arrival of the Geo Barents

“As expected, the weather deteriorated severely with 40 knot winds and waves up to 6 meters – wrote Sos Mediterranee on Twitter – 95% suffer from seasickness. This further suffering could have been avoided with the designation of a closer ‘place of safety’ in Italy”. But as far as hospitality is concerned, “we are working but there are no critical issues, the situation is under control”, said the prefect Darco Pellos, confirming that the 37 shipwrecked “They will all be hosted in structures of the Marche Region”.

The 25 adults who will disembark tonight will be distributed in reception centers in the region, in agreement with other Prefectures. The 12 unaccompanied foreign minors will instead spend the night in an extraordinary reception center, an accommodation facility identified by the Prefecture. Starting tomorrow they will go to centers for minors in the Marche region based on the availability of places.

The destination of the 73 migrants arriving between tomorrow evening and Thursday morning with the Geo Barents managed by Doctors Without Bordersyesterday at the mercy of difficult sea and weather conditions: “We are facing waves of up to two and a half meters high _ declared the MSF relief manager, Fulvia Conte _. Due to the bad weather we should arrive in Ancona on Wednesday afternoon”. But even today things didn’t go better, the lower deck of the ship was flooded: “But we travel in complete safety”.

Meanwhile, the regional secretariats of Cgil, Cisl and Uil they asked for an urgent meeting with the prefect Pellos to take stock of the arrival of the 110 migrants and to give your availability, through its own structures and associative branches, for the assistance of migrants. The unions also requested clarifications on the structures made available and on which reception and care pathways have been envisaged.

The two ships have now been at sea for several days between voyages to the Libyan Sar area, rescue of the shipwreckedwaiting for the assignment of a so-called Safe Port and finally the very long journey in the Adriatic up to Ancona, about 1800 kilometres.

The words of Minister Piantedosi

The Minister of the Interior intervened yesterday on this and on the difficult weather conditions Matteo Piantedosi: “Ocean Viking and Geo Barents are ships of significant tonnage, in the past they were held at sea for 2-3 weeks in weather conditions similar to these, they are not prohibitive, nothing exceptional” Piantedosi said at a press conference in Agrigento, on the protests by NGOs for the long journey determined by the assignment of the port of Ancona. On board the Geo Barents there are 73 migrants, including 3 women and about fifteen unaccompanied minors. MSF, in the first instance, had asked the Ministry of the Interior to be assigned to a closer port, it seemed like Taranto at first, then to be able to transfer the recovered people to the Ocean Viking: both requests were denied. Between today and tomorrow, therefore, the port of Ancona, for the first time in its history, will be transformed into a national hotspot for welcoming migrants.

Busy day yesterday for the technical preparations upon the arrival of the two ships at quay 22, rebuilt from scratch in recent years after the silos granari. Guarantee the reception operations, health care, carrying out of Covid swabs, photo reporting.

The video message of Mayor Mancinelli

It is the theme of unaccompanied minor migrants, which arouses more “apprehension, anxiety and even emotional participation”, “the most delicate aspect of this dramatic story, because it is clear that these are the people with the greatest fragility”.

So in one video posted on your Facebook profile the mayor of Ancona Valeria Mancinelli regarding the two ships (Ocean Viking arriving today and Geo Barents, probably tomorrow) bound for Ancona with a total of 110 people on board rescued off the coast of Libya.

“For the protection and support of minors – he explains – there is a specific role of the social service of the Municipalities, in this Ancona, which with its operators will be present at the port at the time of disembarkation, in particular for taking charge of minors, but not only for that, also for any other situations that may arise”.

In the “city of Ancona currently and for some time, are housed in the various reception centresabout 400 people, before the arrival of the ships” of which “67 minors”. the migrants who will land in Ancona, this is for adults”; “for unaccompanied minors”, in all “there are 28” overall on the two ships, “who faced this tragedy alone, without parents or adults of reference, the Prefecture has set up a temporary first reception center in the province of Ancona, and in the coming weeks and the next few months they will be redistributed in the various affiliated communities for minors

with reception and specially dedicated services”.

“I want to give you essential and correct information on the affair – Mancinelli clarifies -, on what will happen in the city, to avoid, as far as possible, unjustified worries and instrumental chatter”. “This single event at the port of Ancona does not present any particular critical issues – he points out -, if anything, it is the entire reception system that presents critical issues that must be addressed: it presented them even before, even with previous governments and continues to present them even with this government . The issue is serious and complicatedoe must be tackled in the institutional forums, – he hopes – but avoiding using it by everyone for cheap political propaganda. We will not lend ourselves to this, while we will give all our contribution to make things work better”.

Mancinelli also makes known that the 110 migrants arriving aboard the Ocean Viking (37 of which 12 minors) and of Geo Barents (73 of which 16 minors) after passing through the first reception point set up on platform 22 “for the medical examination, comfort items and identification, then they will get on the coaches, again under the care of the Ministry of the Interior and the Prefecture for be taken to the reception centers decided by the Ministry of the Interior” and specifies that “there is no coincidence between the place of landing and the place of reception: for example, some of those landed in Livorno a few weeks ago, the Ministry sent them to reception centers in the province of Ancona”.

Returning to unaccompanied minor migrants, adds Mancinelli, “It is evident that events like these arouse apprehension, anxiety and even emotional participation, if we think of 14-16 year olds who face these dramatic events alone, they are evidently elements that also involve emotional level. What we must do in the first place is to guarantee essential services and this is being done and various institutions are doing it”.