NHL | American Eichel won NHL playoff productivity for the first time

Sports

Eichel was selected by Buffalo in the 2015 draft. Vegas acquired him on November 4, 2021, along with this year’s third-round draft pick in exchange for forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, and positions in the first round of the 2022 draft and in the third round this year.

At the time, Eichel had problems with his cervical spine, in which he had a herniated disc. After the transfer, he underwent surgery and did not play for the first time until February.

In the NHL, Eichel collected 446 points for 180 goals and 266 assists in 476 games in eight seasons. He appeared in the playoffs this year for the first time in his career. In 2015, he won bronze at the World Championships in Prague and Ostrava.

The record in one playoff has been held since 1985 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky, who collected 47 points for 17 goals and 30 assists in 18 games for Edmonton. As the only Czech hockey player, David Krejčí from Boston dominated playoff productivity, who even managed to do it twice in 2011 and 2013.

Canadian NHL Playoff Scoring Winners Overview:
2023 Jack Eichel (Vegas) 22 26 (6+20)
2022 Connor McDavid (Edmonton) 16 33 (10+23)
2021 Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay) 23 32 (8+24)
2020 Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay) 25 34 (7+27)
2019 Brad Marchand (Boston) 24 23 (9+14)
2018 Yevgeny Kuznetsov (Washington) 24 32 (12+20)
2017 Yevgeny Malkin (Pittsburgh) 25 28 (10+18)
2016 Logan Couture (San Jose) 24 30 (10+20)
2015 Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay) 26 23 (13+10)
2014 Anže Kopitar (The Angels) 26 26 (5+21)
2013 DAVID KREJČÍ (Boston) 22 26 (9+17)
2012 Dustin Brown (The Angels) 20 20 (8+12)
Anže Kopitar (The Angels) 20 20 (8+12)
2011 DAVID KREJČÍ (Boston) 25 23 (12+11)
2010 Daniel Briere (Philadelphia) 23 30 (12+18)
2009 Yevgeny Malkin (Pittsburgh) 24 36 (14+22)
2008 Henrik Zetterberg (Detroit) 22 27 (13+14)
2007 Daniel Alfredsson (Ottawa) 20 22 (14+8)
2006 Eric Steel (Carolina) 25 28 (9+19)
2004 Brad Richards (Tampa Bay) 23 26 (12+14)
2003 Jamie Langenbrunner (New Jersey) 24 18 (11+7)
2002 Peter Forsberg (Colorado) 20 27 (9+18)
2001 Joe Sakic (Colorado) 21 26 (13+13)
2000 Brett Hull (Dallas) 23 24 (11+13)
1999 Peter Forsberg (Colorado) 19 24 (8+16)
1998 Steve Yzerman (Detroit) 22 24 (6+18)
1997 Eric Lindros (Philadelphia) 19 26 (12+14)
1996 Joe Sakic (Colorado) 22 34 (18+16)
1995 Sergey Fyodorov (Detroit) 17 24 (7+17)
1994 Brian Leetch (NY Rangers) 23 34 (11+23)
1993 Wayne Gretzky (The Angels) 24 40 (15+25)
1992 Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh) 15 34 (16+18)
1991 Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh) 23 44 (16+28)
1990 Craig Simpson (Edmonton) 22 31 (16+15)
1989 Al MacInnis (Calgary) 22 31 (7+24)
1988 Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton) 19 43 (12+31)
1987 Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton) 21 34 (5+29)
1986 Doug Gilmour (St. Louis) 19 21 (9+12)
1985 Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton) 18 47 (17+30)
1984 Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton) 19 35 (13+22)
1983 Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton) 16 38 (12+26)
1982 Bryan Trottier (New York Islanders) 19 29 (6+23)
1981 Mike Bossy (New York Islanders) 18 35 (17+18)
1980 Bryan Trottier (New York Islanders) 21 29 (12+17)
1979 Jacques Lemaire (Montreal) 16 23 (11+12)
1978 Guy Lafleur (Montreal) 15 21 (10+11)
1977 Guy Lafleur (Montreal) 14 26 (9+17)
1976 Reggie Leach (Philadelphia) 16 24 (19+5)
1975 Rick McLeish (Philadelphia) 17 20 (11+9)
1974 Rick McLeish (Philadelphia) 17 22 (13+9)
1973 Yvan Cournoyer (Montreal) 17 25 (15+10)
1972 Phil Esposito (Boston) 15 24 (9+15)
1971 Frank Mahovlich (Montreal) 20 27 (14+13)
1970 Phil Esposito (Boston) 14 27 (13+14)
1969 Phil Esposito (Boston) 10 18 (8+10)
1968 Bill Goldsworthy (Minnesota) 14 15 (8+7)
1967 Jim Pappin (Toronto) 12 15 (7+8)
1966 Norm Ullman (Detroit) 12 15 (6+9)
1965 Bobby Hull (Chicago) 14 17 (10+7)
1964 Gordie Howe (Detroit) 14 19 (9+10)
1963 Gordie Howe (Detroit) 11 16 (7+9)
1962 Stan Mikita (Chicago) 12 21 (6+15)
1961 Gordie Howe (Detroit) 11 15 (4+11)
1960 Henri Richard (Montreal) 8 12 (3+9)
1959 Dickie Moore (Montreal) 11 17 (5+12)
1958 Fleming Mackell (Boston) 12 19 (5+14)
1957 Bernie Geoffrion (Montreal) 11 18 (11+7)
1956 Jean Beliveau (Montreal) 10 19 (12+7)
1955 Gordie Howe (Detroit) 11 20 (9+11)
1954 Dickie Moore (Montreal) 11 13 (5+8)
1953 Ed Sanford (Boston) 11 11 (8+3)
1952 Ted Lindsay (Detroit) 8 7 (5+2)
1951 Maurice Richard (Montreal) 11 13 (9+4)
1950 Pentti Lund (NY Rangers) 12 11 (6+5)
1949 Gordie Howe (Detroit) 11 11 (8+3)
1948 Ted Kennedy (Toronto) 9 14 (8+6)
1947 Maurice Richard (Montreal) 10 11 (6+5)
1946 Elmer Lach (Montreal) 9 17 (5+12)
[1945 Joe Carveth (Detroit) 14 11 (5+6)
1944 Toe Blake (Montreal) 9 18 (7+11)
1943 Carl Liscombe (Detroit) 10 14 (6+8)
1942 Don Grosso (Detroit) 12 14 (8+6)
1941 Milt Schmidt (Boston) 11 11 (5+6)
1940 Phil Watson (NY Rangers) 12 9 (3+6)
1939 Bill Cowley (Boston) 12 14 (3+11)
1938 Johnny Gottselig (Chicago) 10 8 (5+3)
1937 Marty Barry (Detroit) 10 11 (4+7)
1936 Frank Boll (Toronto) 9 10 (7+3)
1935 Baldy Northcott (Mtl. Maroons) 7 5 (4+1)
1934 larry aurie (Detroit) 9 10 (3+7)
1933 Cecil Dillon (NY Rangers) 8 10 (8+2)
1932 Frank Boucher (NY Rangers) 7 9 (3+6)
1931 Cooney Weiland (Boston) 5 9 (6+3)
1930 Marty Barry (Boston) 6 6 (3+3)
1929 Andy Blair (Toronto) 4 3 (3+0)
1928 Frank Boucher (NY Rangers) 9 8 (7+1)
1927 Harry Oliver (Boston) 8 6 (4+2)
1926 Nels Stewart (Mtl. Maroons) 8 9 (6+3)
1925 Howie Morenz (Montreal) 6 8 (7+1)
1924 Howie Morenz (Montreal) 6 10 (7+3)
1923 Punch Broadbent (Ottawa) 8 7 (6+1)
1922 Babe Dye (Toronto) 7 12 (11+1)
1921 Cy Denneny (Ottawa) 7 6 (4+2)
1920 Frank Nighbor (Ottawa) 5 7 (6+1)
1919 Lalonde news (Montreal) 10 18 (17+1)
1918 Alf Skinner (Toronto) 7 11 (8+3)
