NHL | American Eichel won NHL playoff productivity for the first time

Eichel was selected by Buffalo in the 2015 draft. Vegas acquired him on November 4, 2021, along with this year’s third-round draft pick in exchange for forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, and positions in the first round of the 2022 draft and in the third round this year.

At the time, Eichel had problems with his cervical spine, in which he had a herniated disc. After the transfer, he underwent surgery and did not play for the first time until February.

In the NHL, Eichel collected 446 points for 180 goals and 266 assists in 476 games in eight seasons. He appeared in the playoffs this year for the first time in his career. In 2015, he won bronze at the World Championships in Prague and Ostrava.

The record in one playoff has been held since 1985 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky, who collected 47 points for 17 goals and 30 assists in 18 games for Edmonton. As the only Czech hockey player, David Krejčí from Boston dominated playoff productivity, who even managed to do it twice in 2011 and 2013.