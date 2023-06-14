NHL | American Eichel won NHL playoff productivity for the first time

Eichel was selected by Buffalo in the 2015 draft. Vegas acquired him on November 4, 2021, along with this year’s third-round draft pick in exchange for forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, and positions in the first round of the 2022 draft and in the third round this year.
At the time, Eichel had problems with his cervical spine, in which he had a herniated disc. After the transfer, he underwent surgery and did not play for the first time until February.
In the NHL, Eichel collected 446 points for 180 goals and 266 assists in 476 games in eight seasons. He appeared in the playoffs this year for the first time in his career. In 2015, he won bronze at the World Championships in Prague and Ostrava.
The record in one playoff has been held since 1985 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky, who collected 47 points for 17 goals and 30 assists in 18 games for Edmonton. As the only Czech hockey player, David Krejčí from Boston dominated playoff productivity, who even managed to do it twice in 2011 and 2013.
|Canadian NHL Playoff Scoring Winners Overview:
|2023
|Jack Eichel
|(Vegas)
|22
|26
|(6+20)
|2022
|Connor McDavid
|(Edmonton)
|16
|33
|(10+23)
|2021
|Nikita Kucherov
|(Tampa Bay)
|23
|32
|(8+24)
|2020
|Nikita Kucherov
|(Tampa Bay)
|25
|34
|(7+27)
|2019
|Brad Marchand
|(Boston)
|24
|23
|(9+14)
|2018
|Yevgeny Kuznetsov
|(Washington)
|24
|32
|(12+20)
|2017
|Yevgeny Malkin
|(Pittsburgh)
|25
|28
|(10+18)
|2016
|Logan Couture
|(San Jose)
|24
|30
|(10+20)
|2015
|Tyler Johnson
|(Tampa Bay)
|26
|23
|(13+10)
|2014
|Anže Kopitar
|(The Angels)
|26
|26
|(5+21)
|2013
|DAVID KREJČÍ
|(Boston)
|22
|26
|(9+17)
|2012
|Dustin Brown
|(The Angels)
|20
|20
|(8+12)
|Anže Kopitar
|(The Angels)
|20
|20
|(8+12)
|2011
|DAVID KREJČÍ
|(Boston)
|25
|23
|(12+11)
|2010
|Daniel Briere
|(Philadelphia)
|23
|30
|(12+18)
|2009
|Yevgeny Malkin
|(Pittsburgh)
|24
|36
|(14+22)
|2008
|Henrik Zetterberg
|(Detroit)
|22
|27
|(13+14)
|2007
|Daniel Alfredsson
|(Ottawa)
|20
|22
|(14+8)
|2006
|Eric Steel
|(Carolina)
|25
|28
|(9+19)
|2004
|Brad Richards
|(Tampa Bay)
|23
|26
|(12+14)
|2003
|Jamie Langenbrunner
|(New Jersey)
|24
|18
|(11+7)
|2002
|Peter Forsberg
|(Colorado)
|20
|27
|(9+18)
|2001
|Joe Sakic
|(Colorado)
|21
|26
|(13+13)
|2000
|Brett Hull
|(Dallas)
|23
|24
|(11+13)
|1999
|Peter Forsberg
|(Colorado)
|19
|24
|(8+16)
|1998
|Steve Yzerman
|(Detroit)
|22
|24
|(6+18)
|1997
|Eric Lindros
|(Philadelphia)
|19
|26
|(12+14)
|1996
|Joe Sakic
|(Colorado)
|22
|34
|(18+16)
|1995
|Sergey Fyodorov
|(Detroit)
|17
|24
|(7+17)
|1994
|Brian Leetch
|(NY Rangers)
|23
|34
|(11+23)
|1993
|Wayne Gretzky
|(The Angels)
|24
|40
|(15+25)
|1992
|Mario Lemieux
|(Pittsburgh)
|15
|34
|(16+18)
|1991
|Mario Lemieux
|(Pittsburgh)
|23
|44
|(16+28)
|1990
|Craig Simpson
|(Edmonton)
|22
|31
|(16+15)
|1989
|Al MacInnis
|(Calgary)
|22
|31
|(7+24)
|1988
|Wayne Gretzky
|(Edmonton)
|19
|43
|(12+31)
|1987
|Wayne Gretzky
|(Edmonton)
|21
|34
|(5+29)
|1986
|Doug Gilmour
|(St. Louis)
|19
|21
|(9+12)
|1985
|Wayne Gretzky
|(Edmonton)
|18
|47
|(17+30)
|1984
|Wayne Gretzky
|(Edmonton)
|19
|35
|(13+22)
|1983
|Wayne Gretzky
|(Edmonton)
|16
|38
|(12+26)
|1982
|Bryan Trottier
|(New York Islanders)
|19
|29
|(6+23)
|1981
|Mike Bossy
|(New York Islanders)
|18
|35
|(17+18)
|1980
|Bryan Trottier
|(New York Islanders)
|21
|29
|(12+17)
|1979
|Jacques Lemaire
|(Montreal)
|16
|23
|(11+12)
|1978
|Guy Lafleur
|(Montreal)
|15
|21
|(10+11)
|1977
|Guy Lafleur
|(Montreal)
|14
|26
|(9+17)
|1976
|Reggie Leach
|(Philadelphia)
|16
|24
|(19+5)
|1975
|Rick McLeish
|(Philadelphia)
|17
|20
|(11+9)
|1974
|Rick McLeish
|(Philadelphia)
|17
|22
|(13+9)
|1973
|Yvan Cournoyer
|(Montreal)
|17
|25
|(15+10)
|1972
|Phil Esposito
|(Boston)
|15
|24
|(9+15)
|1971
|Frank Mahovlich
|(Montreal)
|20
|27
|(14+13)
|1970
|Phil Esposito
|(Boston)
|14
|27
|(13+14)
|1969
|Phil Esposito
|(Boston)
|10
|18
|(8+10)
|1968
|Bill Goldsworthy
|(Minnesota)
|14
|15
|(8+7)
|1967
|Jim Pappin
|(Toronto)
|12
|15
|(7+8)
|1966
|Norm Ullman
|(Detroit)
|12
|15
|(6+9)
|1965
|Bobby Hull
|(Chicago)
|14
|17
|(10+7)
|1964
|Gordie Howe
|(Detroit)
|14
|19
|(9+10)
|1963
|Gordie Howe
|(Detroit)
|11
|16
|(7+9)
|1962
|Stan Mikita
|(Chicago)
|12
|21
|(6+15)
|1961
|Gordie Howe
|(Detroit)
|11
|15
|(4+11)
|1960
|Henri Richard
|(Montreal)
|8
|12
|(3+9)
|1959
|Dickie Moore
|(Montreal)
|11
|17
|(5+12)
|1958
|Fleming Mackell
|(Boston)
|12
|19
|(5+14)
|1957
|Bernie Geoffrion
|(Montreal)
|11
|18
|(11+7)
|1956
|Jean Beliveau
|(Montreal)
|10
|19
|(12+7)
|1955
|Gordie Howe
|(Detroit)
|11
|20
|(9+11)
|1954
|Dickie Moore
|(Montreal)
|11
|13
|(5+8)
|1953
|Ed Sanford
|(Boston)
|11
|11
|(8+3)
|1952
|Ted Lindsay
|(Detroit)
|8
|7
|(5+2)
|1951
|Maurice Richard
|(Montreal)
|11
|13
|(9+4)
|1950
|Pentti Lund
|(NY Rangers)
|12
|11
|(6+5)
|1949
|Gordie Howe
|(Detroit)
|11
|11
|(8+3)
|1948
|Ted Kennedy
|(Toronto)
|9
|14
|(8+6)
|1947
|Maurice Richard
|(Montreal)
|10
|11
|(6+5)
|1946
|Elmer Lach
|(Montreal)
|9
|17
|(5+12)
|[1945
|Joe Carveth
|(Detroit)
|14
|11
|(5+6)
|1944
|Toe Blake
|(Montreal)
|9
|18
|(7+11)
|1943
|Carl Liscombe
|(Detroit)
|10
|14
|(6+8)
|1942
|Don Grosso
|(Detroit)
|12
|14
|(8+6)
|1941
|Milt Schmidt
|(Boston)
|11
|11
|(5+6)
|1940
|Phil Watson
|(NY Rangers)
|12
|9
|(3+6)
|1939
|Bill Cowley
|(Boston)
|12
|14
|(3+11)
|1938
|Johnny Gottselig
|(Chicago)
|10
|8
|(5+3)
|1937
|Marty Barry
|(Detroit)
|10
|11
|(4+7)
|1936
|Frank Boll
|(Toronto)
|9
|10
|(7+3)
|1935
|Baldy Northcott
|(Mtl. Maroons)
|7
|5
|(4+1)
|1934
|larry aurie
|(Detroit)
|9
|10
|(3+7)
|1933
|Cecil Dillon
|(NY Rangers)
|8
|10
|(8+2)
|1932
|Frank Boucher
|(NY Rangers)
|7
|9
|(3+6)
|1931
|Cooney Weiland
|(Boston)
|5
|9
|(6+3)
|1930
|Marty Barry
|(Boston)
|6
|6
|(3+3)
|1929
|Andy Blair
|(Toronto)
|4
|3
|(3+0)
|1928
|Frank Boucher
|(NY Rangers)
|9
|8
|(7+1)
|1927
|Harry Oliver
|(Boston)
|8
|6
|(4+2)
|1926
|Nels Stewart
|(Mtl. Maroons)
|8
|9
|(6+3)
|1925
|Howie Morenz
|(Montreal)
|6
|8
|(7+1)
|1924
|Howie Morenz
|(Montreal)
|6
|10
|(7+3)
|1923
|Punch Broadbent
|(Ottawa)
|8
|7
|(6+1)
|1922
|Babe Dye
|(Toronto)
|7
|12
|(11+1)
|1921
|Cy Denneny
|(Ottawa)
|7
|6
|(4+2)
|1920
|Frank Nighbor
|(Ottawa)
|5
|7
|(6+1)
|1919
|Lalonde news
|(Montreal)
|10
|18
|(17+1)
|1918
|Alf Skinner
|(Toronto)
|7
|11
|(8+3)