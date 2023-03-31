Home Sports NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the national team, Hronek is out for the season
NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the national team, Hronek is out for the season

NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the national team, Hronek is out for the season

Vancouver no longer has a realistic hope of participating in the playoffs. “There is no reason for him to play. It will take quite a while for his shoulder to be perfect. He knows he has four months to get it right before next season,” Tocchet told overseas reporters.

The Canucks acquired Hronek on March 1, and he made his first start at his new location last week Thursday in a 7-2 win over San Jose after a three-week layoff. In total, he appeared in four duels and scored one assist.

In total, he collected 39 points for nine hits and 30 passes in 64 duels this season. In the NHL, he has 157 points for 30 goals and 127 assists in 309 games.

Hronek missed the World Championship four times in a row. In 2019 in Bratislava, he was voted the best defender of the tournament and also made it to the All Star team. In the championships, he played 35 games and scored 20 points on five hits and 15 assists.

