Photogallery Photo: Michael Dwyer, CTK/AP Boston’s David Pastrňák (88) and Brandon Hagel (38) from Tampa Bay.Photo : Michael Dwyer, CTK/AP

Florida led 2-0 after the first period of the match with the NY Rangers, but the New York team turned the tide with four goals in a row and won their sixth win in the last seven games. Chytil, who first set up a contact goal for Kaap Kakka and scored the winning goal for the New Yorkers in the 47th minute, framed the Rangers’ turnaround with his points.

The Czech forward appeared alone in front of the goal in the 28th minute, goalkeeper Sergej Bobrovskij headed only to Kakka and reduced the score to 1:2. Chytil got the goal after defender Aaron Ekblad fell, thanks to which he got away. He ended the fight with goalkeeper Bobrovský with a quick forehand loop and scored his 21st goal of the season. Overall, he scored 41 points and is the sixth most productive Czech in the NHL.

Nečas already collected 67 Canadian points in the season. The second most productive Czech in the league helped Carolina win 5:3 over Toronto with two assists and improved his maximum in the regular season by 26 points. Thanks to the contribution of the Czech forward, the Hurricanes hockey players won the third of the last four duels and with 102 points maintained the second place in the East.

Leader Boston recorded its 56th win of the season and is one win away from the club record set in 1970/71. In the remaining ten duels of the regular season, the Bruins can also attack the absolute league record of 62 wins, achieved in the 1995/96 season by Detroit and in the 2018/19 season by Tampa Bay.

Nosek was involved in Garnet Hathaway’s decisive goal in the 38th minute. The 30-year-old Czech forward poked the puck away from the opponent’s defense, Matt Grzelcyk fired from the blue, and after a save by Andrej Vasilevsky, Hathaway put the puck into the net. After the first period, the score was 1:1 after the goals of home captain Patrice Bergeron and guest Victor Hedman, who equalized in a weakened state.

Nosek entered the statistics as the only one of the five Czechs in the match. In Thursday’s duel against Montreal, Pastrňák improved his season high in the NHL with his 49th goal and is attacking the magical 50-goal mark, which in the past was conquered by only Czech players Jaromír Jágr and Milan Hejduk. His next goal will be the 290th of his career, putting him alone in eighth place on the club’s all-time list.