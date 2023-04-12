The previous record was 132 points, held by the Montreal Canadiens since the 1976-77 season. Previously, the record for victories of the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning (62) had already been broken. Before the start of the playoffs, the Bruins have one more main round game and can further improve their tally.

“The Montreal team we left behind had only played 80 games back then, so I think the number of wins is a little more meaningful, but it’s a good year,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery soberly. “It’s more important to me that we play well.”

Goalscorer Tomas Nosek echoed the same sentiment: “If we don’t win the title in the end, the record means nothing. I’m sure I’ll appreciate him more as time goes on, but not yet.”

Rossi loses with Minnesota

Minnesota Wild, also qualified for the playoffs, lost 3-1 at home to the Winnipeg Jets. Marco Rossi clocked 8:37 minutes, won 71 percent of his face-offs and didn’t concede a goal on the ice. The 21-year-old from Vorarlberg had played his first NHL game in five months in a 4-2 win in Chicago the day before.

Minnesota had their two top strikers available again in Kirill Kaprisow and Mats Zuccarello, which is why coach Dean Evason changed the lines. Center Rossi came on in the final home game of the regular season in front of a crowd of over 19,000 at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on the third line with Marcus Foligno and Sam Steel, who sustained an injury in the second period. The Wild will face defending champions Colorado Avalanche or the Dallas Stars in the playoffs.

