NHL | By far the best farm. The Czech forward praises his new engagement in the AHL

NHL | By far the best farm. The Czech forward praises his new engagement in the AHL

In the AHL, he went through a total of three clubs. First, Pittsburgh loaned him to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. This involved traveling about five hours by car each time he was transferred from one team to another.

“It’s not pleasant to spend five hours on a highway that only goes straight. You drive straight for five hours and your eyelids fall off,” recounts the tall forward in Příklep.

When the Flames claimed him on waivers earlier this season, he was immediately sent to the Calgary Wranglers’ backup team, which is based in the same hall as the first team.

Nevertheless, the Wranglers did not enjoy such a background as other farm teams in the AHL. “Calgary was nice, the city was great. It was great that it was in one city, but the service was not like here in Toronto,” admits the 26-year-old native of Havlíčková Brod. The Maple Leafs do not host their farm team in the same hall, but the old Coca-Cola Coliseum, about 3.5 kilometers away .

The younger brother of hockey representatives Tomáš and Hynk Zohorn admits that there are significant differences in the backgrounds of individual AHL clubs. “Overall, what does the locker room or the training center look like, how many people are around the team, physiotherapists, trainers, and conditioning staff. We didn’t really have many saunas, hot tubs and things like that in Calgary,” says the former forward of Brno Kometa and Mladá Boleslav.

More in the program Příklep with Radim Zohorna.

