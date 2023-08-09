Home » NHL | Carolina acquired the rights to striker David Kaše in the NHL
Sports

NHL | Carolina acquired the rights to striker David Kaše in the NHL

by admin
NHL | Carolina acquired the rights to striker David Kaše in the NHL

Litvínov assured that the change of rights holder in the NHL does not change Kaše’s engagement in Verva, with whom he signed a three-year contract in the spring. “David has a valid contract with Litvínov and we don’t expect anything to change,” sports manager Tomáš Vrábel said on the club’s website. “It is positive news for me that he still knows about me overseas. However, I am fully focused on the season in Litvínov,” added the forward.

The 26-year-old Kaše tried to establish himself in Philadelphia for three years, but he played only seven games in the NHL with one goal scored, otherwise he was active in the lower AHL. In 2021, the student from Kadaň ended his overseas engagement and returned to the extra league, in which he played for Sparta.

Together with him, his older brother Ondřej will wear the colors of the North Bohemian club, who played one game for Carolina last year in the NHL.

See also  De Marchi goes to the Bike Exchang: "In 2023 I will race with the kangaroos and I will be there at the Giro"

You may also like

Will Levis vs. Malik Willis to take center...

Soyuncu, still pending to be registered in LaLiga

Cup success delays Messi’s MLS debut – sport.ORF.at

Transfers: Saïdou Sow (Saint-Étienne) goes to Strasbourg (official)

Sander Berge: Burnley sign Norway midfielder from Sheffield...

Former Blue Jays Slugger José Bautista to be...

National Bank Open 2023: Katie Boulter loses to...

Pat Riley: Wade the greatest in Miami Heat...

Eventing team rides for Olympic ticket – sport.ORF.at

Milan, Youssouf Fofana new idea for the midfield

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy