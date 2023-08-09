NHL | Carolina acquired the rights to striker David Kaše in the NHL

Litvínov assured that the change of rights holder in the NHL does not change Kaše’s engagement in Verva, with whom he signed a three-year contract in the spring. “David has a valid contract with Litvínov and we don’t expect anything to change,” sports manager Tomáš Vrábel said on the club’s website. “It is positive news for me that he still knows about me overseas. However, I am fully focused on the season in Litvínov,” added the forward.

The 26-year-old Kaše tried to establish himself in Philadelphia for three years, but he played only seven games in the NHL with one goal scored, otherwise he was active in the lower AHL. In 2021, the student from Kadaň ended his overseas engagement and returned to the extra league, in which he played for Sparta.

Together with him, his older brother Ondřej will wear the colors of the North Bohemian club, who played one game for Carolina last year in the NHL.

