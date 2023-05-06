NHL | Coach Gallant quit the Rangers hockey team after failure in the playoffs

“After evaluating the season and debating with Gerard, we agreed that it would be best for both parties to end our mutual cooperation,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said.
The Rangers ended their season after losing to New Jersey in seven games. New York won the first two games on the road, but then lost three straight, and Gallant sharply criticized the team during the losing streak.
The Rangers, who have been waiting for the Stanley Cup since 1994, have been led by Gallant since June 2021 and advanced to the semi-finals of the playoffs in his first season with them. He also coached Columbus, Florida and Vegas in the past.