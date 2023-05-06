Home » NHL | Coach Gallant quit the Rangers hockey team after failure in the playoffs
Sports

NHL | Coach Gallant quit the Rangers hockey team after failure in the playoffs

by admin
NHL | Coach Gallant quit the Rangers hockey team after failure in the playoffs

“After evaluating the season and debating with Gerard, we agreed that it would be best for both parties to end our mutual cooperation,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said.

The Rangers ended their season after losing to New Jersey in seven games. New York won the first two games on the road, but then lost three straight, and Gallant sharply criticized the team during the losing streak.

The Rangers, who have been waiting for the Stanley Cup since 1994, have been led by Gallant since June 2021 and advanced to the semi-finals of the playoffs in his first season with them. He also coached Columbus, Florida and Vegas in the past.

See also  World preliminaries roundup: 30 of the top 32 World Cup seats have been reserved for Wales to catch the last train in Europe

You may also like

Former rugby leader Bernard Lapasset, one of the...

Cremonese-Spezia 2-0: video, goals and highlights

Šotola won the championship again with the volleyball...

The second leg of the Synchronized Swimming World...

deduction in four or ten installments. How to...

Formula 1: Miami pole surprisingly goes to Perez

Alonso after qualifying for the 2023 GP Miami:...

Gallant game with NY Rangers hockey player, he...

Spain: 2-1 at Osasuna, Real Madrid win the...

the Marseille court draws the line of unacceptable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy