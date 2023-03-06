Špaček scored 46 points for 10 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Sherbrooke this season and is the eighth most productive defenseman in the QMJHL. At the Junior World Cup, he collected eight points for three goals and five assists in seven games and ranked third among Canadian backs in scoring. He started one preseason game for Minnesota before this season.
Špaček headed to the QMJHL in 2021 from junior club Pilsen and had two matches in the first league for Litoměřice. For Phoenix, he scored 96 points for 22 hits and 74 assists in 106 duels in the regular season. In 11 playoff games, he scored 13 points for two goals and 11 assists.
His father Jaroslav played 13 seasons in the NHL for Florida, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Buffalo and Carolina. In the regular season, he has 880 games and 355 points (82+273). He collected 18 points (4+14) in 61 playoff duels.