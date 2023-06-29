Home » NHL draft: Reinbacher equals Vanek’s record
NHL draft: Reinbacher equals Vanek’s record

The dream of the National Hockey League (NHL) brings David Reinbacher to Montreal. The Montreal Canadiens secured the rights to the 18-year-old Vorarlberger in the NHL draft in Nashville on Thursday night. Reinbacher was chosen by the record champions as number five and thus as high as Thomas Vanek in 2003. He was the first defenseman in this year’s draft in the NHL.

