NHL | Forward Smejkal was sent from the Ottawa camp to a farm in Belleville

Smejkal played six games for Ottawa in the preseason and had four points on a goal and three assists. He did not score in the last two duels. He was not missing from the lineup in Saturday’s 4-6 home loss to Montreal. The Senators will begin the season on Thursday night on the ice of Carolina.

The bronze medalist from last year’s WC last season in Oskarshamn collected 43 points (23+20) in 49 playoff games, which ranked him third in team productivity. In the playoffs, he scored two points (1+1) in three duels.

Smejkal played in the junior WHL in Moose Jaw and Kamloops from 2014 to 2016. Then the České Budějovice native headed to Medveščak Zagreb in the KHL, where he scored four points in 26 games. During the 2016/17 season, he moved to Sparta Prague.

In the extra league, where he also played for Chomutov, he has 156 games and 67 points (29+38). In 2020, he moved to Finland to Tappara Tampere and then spent the next season in Pelicans Lahti. In the Finnish league, he scored 73 points (35+38) in 103 duels. In the national team, he has 66 matches and 26 points (10+16).

Kondelík ends early in Nashville

Czech forward Jáchym Kondelík will not fight for the NHL on the Nashville farm and is leaving the club with which he had a contract for the upcoming season prematurely. Before the end of the contract, the Predators placed the twenty-three-year-old native of Hanover on the unconditional free agent list, from which no other interested parties from the NHL could pick him up. As a free agent, Kondelík can look for a new job. This was reported by the website capfriendly.com

Kondelík was sent from Nashville’s training camp to Milwaukee earlier this week, where he spent last season and scored five goals and six assists in 38 games. Nashville drafted the player in 2018 in the 4th round at the 111th position.

Kondelík has been active in North America since 2016, when he moved from Motor České Budějovice to the USHL junior competition to the Muskegon Lumberjacks team, and after two years he moved to the University of Connecticut to NCCA. He was there until last year.

Subsequently, in March, he signed a two-year rookie contract with Nashville and at the end of the season before last, he still managed two duels for Milwaukee, in which he did not score. The participant in the U-20 and U-20 World Cups had a contract for this season for 867,500 dollars while working in the NHL and for 70,000 dollars during his stay on the farm.

Blümel headed from Dallas to farm in Texas

Another Czech striker, Matěj Blümel, will start the season at the Dallas farm in Texas, where he moved from the Stars training camp. The 23-year-old bronze medalist from this year’s World Championship spent most of last season in the lower AHL and also made his NHL debut. He got a chance in six games for Dallas, scoring once.

Blümel played six games for Dallas this season and scored four points for two goals and an assist. However, he did not score in the last three duels. Last year for Texas, he collected 44 points (19+25) in 58 games of the regular season. He had an assist in six playoff games.

Edmonton drafted Blümel in the fourth round in 2019 at the 100th position, but did not sign a contract with him and lost the rights to him. A participant in two World Cups could therefore choose from the offers of any NHL club. Last year, he signed a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas with an annual income of $925,000, of which $92,500 is a signing bonus. In the case of working on a farm, his salary is $80,000.

In the Czech Extraliga, he plays for Pardubice, from where he went to Dallas last year, and has 142 games and 65 points (35+30). At the championship in Finland, he scored four goals and four assists in 10 games on his way to the bronze medal. In total, he played 43 matches in the national team and collected 27 points (14+13).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

