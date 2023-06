Smith played for Vegas all six seasons after the club entered the NHL. In the past year, he collected 26 goals and 30 assists in 78 games of the regular season. He contributed to the Golden Knights’ first triumph in the playoffs with four goals and ten assists.

The veteran forward, who also played in the NHL for Dallas, Boston and Florida, has two years left on a three-year, $15 million contract.

