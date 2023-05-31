Home » NHL | General manager Francis extended his NHL contract with Seattle until 2027
NHL | General manager Francis extended his NHL contract with Seattle until 2027

NHL | General manager Francis extended his NHL contract with Seattle until 2027

Sixty-year-old Francis was Carolina’s general manager from 2014 to 2018. Kraken introduced him after mid-July 2019. Although the debut season 2021/22 did not go well for the club and was the third worst overall in the competition, everything was different in the second.

In the current year, Seattle broke the hundred-point mark and advanced to the playoffs, where they eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado and were eliminated in the second round against Dallas in the seventh game.

“Every year is different, every year is unique. There are always some challenges ahead of you. But I think it was definitely a much more gratifying year for us than the first year,” Francis told NHL.com in April with a comment a whopping improvement of a full 40 points.

