NHL | General manager Francis extended his NHL contract with Seattle until 2027

Sixty-year-old Francis was Carolina’s general manager from 2014 to 2018. Kraken introduced him after mid-July 2019. Although the debut season 2021/22 did not go well for the club and was the third worst overall in the competition, everything was different in the second.

In the current year, Seattle broke the hundred-point mark and advanced to the playoffs, where they eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado and were eliminated in the second round against Dallas in the seventh game.