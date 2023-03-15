Draisaitl breaks the magic mark again
Leon Draisaitl scores twice against Ottawa and achieves another milestone in his NHL career. Germany’s best ice hockey player breaks the mark of 100 points for the fourth time. Everything points to a record season for the Edmonton striker.
Et was a hit, like he has scored a hundred times in the past few years. Leon Draisaitl lurked halfway to the right in front of the goal and waited for the pass. When he came, Germany’s top hockey player hit the ice with his left knee and threw the puck straight at the Ottawa Senators’ goal. As so often, the opposing keeper was powerless. Draisaitl scored in the NHL to make it 4-2 for the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old had previously scored for a 2-1 lead.
With the double pack, Draisaitl has cracked the magic mark of 100 points. Born in Cologne, he has scored 44 goals and provided 56 assists after 66 games. “I’m obviously very happy about that. But that’s my job, that’s what I get paid for. I couldn’t do it without the guys here, I’m aware of that and very grateful that they found me and put me in the right positions,” said Draisaitl.
It is already the fourth season in which the winger has more than 99 points. In 2020 and last year he scored 110 points after 82 preliminary round games, everything indicates that Draisaitl will break his own record this season. In the NHL scorer ranking, Draisaitl is in second place behind his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid, who has already collected an unbelievable 129 points.
Tim Stützle also hits twice
“I think Leon Draisaitl is the definition of a modern striker. He’s tall, he’s very ambitious. But what stands out most about him is his flair for hockey,” said Edmonton’s coach Jay Woodcroft.
Victory over the Senators, in which Germany international Tim Stützle also scored a brace, pushed Edmonton up to third place in the Pacific Division and keeps them in contention for the playoff spots. The Senators can still hope for a wildcard spot despite their third loss in a row in the east with a gap of six points.