Leon Draisaitl scores twice against Ottawa and achieves another milestone in his NHL career. Germany’s best ice hockey player breaks the mark of 100 points for the fourth time. Everything points to a record season for the Edmonton striker.

100 points and no end in sight: Leon Draisaitl is one of the best forwards in the NHL again this season

Et was a hit, like he has scored a hundred times in the past few years. Leon Draisaitl lurked halfway to the right in front of the goal and waited for the pass. When he came, Germany’s top hockey player hit the ice with his left knee and threw the puck straight at the Ottawa Senators’ goal. As so often, the opposing keeper was powerless. Draisaitl scored in the NHL to make it 4-2 for the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old had previously scored for a 2-1 lead.

With the double pack, Draisaitl has cracked the magic mark of 100 points. Born in Cologne, he has scored 44 goals and provided 56 assists after 66 games. “I’m obviously very happy about that. But that’s my job, that’s what I get paid for. I couldn’t do it without the guys here, I’m aware of that and very grateful that they found me and put me in the right positions,” said Draisaitl.

It is already the fourth season in which the winger has more than 99 points. In 2020 and last year he scored 110 points after 82 preliminary round games, everything indicates that Draisaitl will break his own record this season. In the NHL scorer ranking, Draisaitl is in second place behind his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid, who has already collected an unbelievable 129 points.

Tim Stützle also hits twice

“I think Leon Draisaitl is the definition of a modern striker. He’s tall, he’s very ambitious. But what stands out most about him is his flair for hockey,” said Edmonton’s coach Jay Woodcroft.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Victory over the Senators, in which Germany international Tim Stützle also scored a brace, pushed Edmonton up to third place in the Pacific Division and keeps them in contention for the playoff spots. The Senators can still hope for a wildcard spot despite their third loss in a row in the east with a gap of six points.