It’s a backpack. Only the five of MacKinnon, McDavid, Karlsson, Panarin and Matthews earn more annually than the best Czech hockey player in recent years. This also shows how exclusive company Pastrňák is. But his agent JP Barry certainly had enough ammunition to push the new contract to even higher levels. After all, he represents the winner of the Maurice Richard Trophy from 2020, the second best scorer of the current season, which in ‘Past’s’ administration is still on the rise to more than 55 goals and 110 points.

Those are certainly nice numbers, but Pastrňák has already made it clear several times that he isn’t bothered so much again. And it is possible that with the agent he decided to go purposefully and a little below the price, so that the Bruins would not be completely wiped out financially in the next few years.

Former long-time captain Zdeno Chara established a strict staff culture in their cabin, and current cap Patrice Bergeron is following in his footsteps. It’s not the name tag on your back that matters, it’s the logo you wear on your chest. This is the only way to achieve success.

However, only a few names from Boston’s lineup remember the last Stanley Cup in 2011. On the other hand, memories of the lost final with St. Louis in 2019 are still alive. Pastrňák remembers the bitter feelings when he won fifteen games with the Bruins in the playoffs, but you can reach the cup with sixteen notches… And the Blues made the decisive one then.

However, there is no bigger favorite now. Boston announced its ‘last waltz’ before the start of the season. He still called Bergeron to arms with David Krejčí for a year, and since the fall they have been the best and most consistent team in the NHL.

The management led by Don Sweeney was not satisfied with this and before the transfer deadline, the team was strengthened by the Washington duo of Hathaway-Orlov and the directness of Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit. The weak spot in the Bruins lineup is really hard to find right now. Sweeney’s message from the management office is crystal clear: We did what we could. Now it’s up to you.