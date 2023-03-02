Hronek, a native of Hradec Králové, has one more season left on a three-year, $13.2 million contract he signed at the beginning of September 2021. After it ends, he can become a protected free agent. His trade is surprising considering his key role in the Red Wings team and the successful year he is having both personally and as a team. Detroit is still fighting for participation in the playoffs, which the famous club last played in 2016.

In the ongoing season, Hronek was the second busiest player of the entire team. In 60 games played, he scored 38 points for nine goals and 29 assists. In terms of goals and points, he has already equaled his previous personal highs, he made more passes only last season – 33. Only forward Dylan Larkin with 57 points is better on the team in terms of scoring. Like Hronek, other forwards Dominik Kubalík and David Perron also collected 38 of them.

In addition, for the first time ever in his career in the NHL, Hronek is in positive numbers in the rating of participation on the ice in terms of goals scored and goals conceded. While he had a total of -95 over the previous four seasons, he is +8 this year.