Hockey Sparta enters the playoffs when it plays the first two duels of the quarterfinals of the playoffs against Třinec Ocelarů on Sunday and Monday. And in addition to great hockey, which is a guarantee in the battle of the giants, all fans can also look forward to a sports show that has no analogues in the Czech Republic. Emotions heightened to the maximum, the perfect atmosphere of the modern O2 arena. Even in the stands, the limits of entertainment will shift in the playoffs. Sunday’s duel starts at 14:00, Monday’s at 19:00.

