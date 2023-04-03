Kasper, who fired a shot on target, was used by head coach Derek Lalonde as a center with wings Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond and was given 14:59 minutes of ice time. Captain Dylan Larkin with a hat trick to 3:1 (20th), 4:2 (51st) and 5:2 (58th/EN) and goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic, who saved 42 shots on goal, were in front of 18,675 spectators in the Scotiabank Arena the match winners for the guests.

“It was really fun,” said Kasper, who wears number 92. “First of all, to win the game. My colleagues have helped me to make it easy for me to fit into the team. Of course there was some nervousness, but I just tried to look from change to change and keep going.”

“It was a really good debut”

Coach Lalonde praised Kasper: “He’s a very responsible, intelligent hockey player in both ways. That’s what excites him and he showed that today. He never got into trouble, was around goal and had a couple of chances. It was really a good debut.” The penalty he caused in the first period after Kasper had blocked the puck in the goal area with his hand was not blamed on the teenager, especially since David Kampf subsequently failed.

Kasper, who was selected eighth in the 2022 NHL draft, was ordered to North America by the Red Wings after the quarterfinals with his club Rögle (SWE) a week ago. On Friday in Winnipeg, the son of ex-ÖEHV team defender Peter Kasper (“I’m speechless”) was not able to play due to a minor injury, and now he was able to experience the next highlight of his steep career.

Ninth Austrian in the NHL

Kasper is the ninth Austrian to play in the NHL after Reinhard Divis, Christoph Brandner, Thomas Pöck, Thomas Vanek, Andreas Nödl, Michael Grabner, Michael Raffl and Marco Rossi, and the youngest debutant. Marco Rossi was just over 20 years and three months old when he played his first NHL game.

Detroit continues in Montreal on Tuesday. The Red Wings still have six games to play in the NHL regular season and only theoretical chances of promotion to the playoffs.

Via Sweden to the NHL

Kasper flew out of Sweden for Detroit on Wednesday and immediately traveled with the team on a multi-day away trip to Canada with games in Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal (Tuesday). On Friday morning he completed a first training session before the away game in Winnipeg, but was not used in the 6-2 defeat by the Jets after a minor injury.

“He’s a very relaxed guy. I like that he is involved in the whole process. He was at all our meetings, could skate a little bit,” said head coach Lalonde in advance.

“I try to get better every day”

“It’s really cool, I’m getting to know the team,” said the Carinthian after his promotion. “It’s something special to come here and go away with the team. I’m looking forward to the next few weeks and trying to get better every day,” said Austria’s Ice Hockey Player of the Year 2022.

Kasper signed a three-year contract in July. However, the young striker was loaned out to Swedish top club Rögle, where he was used as a center at the behest of the Red Wings this season and, with eight goals and 15 assists, managed the second-most points by a U20 player. With the club from Ängelholm, Kasper was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Svenska Hockeyligan. Shortly thereafter he got the call from Detroit and was immediately sent to the NHL team and not to the Grand Rapids Griffins farm team.

