NHL, Knights – Oilers: Leon Draisaitl’s world-class game ends in frustration

Ice hockey pro Leon Draisaitl manages a special evening. He scores all of his team’s goals and sets a record. A hit is particularly nice. The superstar of the Edmonton Oilers can hardly be happy about that.

DThe Edmonton Oilers have lost the start of the second round of the playoffs in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. Despite an outstanding Leon Draisaitl, the Canadians lost 4:6 to the Vegas Golden Knights. The German superstar scored all four of his team’s goals to take his tally to 11 in seven play-off games this season. The second game of the series takes place on Sunday night, again with the Golden Knights.

Due to the bitter outcome of the game, Draisaitl was not able to celebrate his goals afterwards. “We weren’t good enough overall. It wasn’t nearly the way we can play. It goes on and has to get better,” said the 27-year-old. He leads the list of top scorers in the playoffs with 15 points. In addition, Draisaitl set a new franchise record. The previous record, set by Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, was nine goals in the first seven playoff games.

Jari Kurri last scored four goals in a game for the Oilers almost 36 years ago. However, the Golden Knights always found an answer to the 1-0 lead of the guests and the equalizer to make it 3-3. Draisaitl’s second goal in particular was brilliant because at first it looked like sheer luck. It was only in slow motion that you could see that he deliberately lobbed the puck at the goalkeeper’s back while standing on the right behind the goal. From there he crashed into the net.

After the 3:5, Draisaitl brought the Oilers up again, but the Knights hit the empty goal in the final minute to decide. A total of five different goalscorers scored for the hosts, Ivan Barbashev scoring twice.

Hurricanes take the lead against Devils

The second game ended more clearly on Thursday night. The Carolina Hurricanes won game one of the series 5-1 against the New Jersey Devils. After a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Hurricanes made it clear early in the second period through Jesperi Kotkaniemi. And the hosts didn’t let themselves be deterred by the goal and scored goals four and five in the last third. The most successful scorers were Jesper Fasth with one goal and one assist, as well as Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, each with two assists.

The day before, Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski also scored a four-pack against the Seattle Kraken. In the end he also left the field as a loser – 4:5.