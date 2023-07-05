NHL | Lauko signed a new two-year NHL contract with Boston

The 23-year-old Chomutova protege made his NHL debut last season. He played 23 games for the best team of the regular season and scored seven points for four goals and three assists. In the playoffs, in which the Bruins were eliminated in the first round by Florida after losing 3-4 on games, he got the opportunity in three duels and recorded one pass.

In the AHL in Providence, he had 17 points on 10 hits and seven assists in 35 duels of the long-term competition. He did not score in one playoff game.

Lauk’s three-year rookie contract has ended. In the next season, he can earn 775 thousand dollars a year while staying in the first team, if he played on the farm, he would have an income of 200 thousand dollars. In the next year, he will take 800 thousand dollars, regardless of whether he will be in the Bruins or in the AHL.

Boston selected Lauk with the 77th overall pick in the 2018 draft. In the regular season in the AHL, he has 134 games and 61 points for 23 goals and 38 assists in four seasons. He scored one goal in three playoff duels. In the Czech Extraliga, he has 110 games and 24 points for 11 goals and 13 assists for Chomutov and Karlovy Vary.

In the Bruins, the six-member Czech colony from last season is under contract, as are gunner David Pastrňák, another forward Pavel Zacha and defender Jakub Zbořil. Forwards David Krejčí and Tomáš Nosek are in the position of unprotected free agents. The 37-year-old Krejčí has ​​not yet decided on the continuation of his career, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney called Nosko’s continuation in Boston unlikely.