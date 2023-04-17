NHL: Leon Draisaitl believes his career will be crowned

The NHL starts into the playoffs. Among the 16 teams in the knockout stages are the Edmonton Oilers with Leon Draisaitl. Germany’s top hockey player believes he and the Oilers are prime for the title. This is not only due to him and his congenial strike partner.

AIt’s finally starting on Monday. What felt like a never-ending main round of 82 games is over, and the top 16 NHL teams have qualified for the playoffs. It feels like a different sport that is played in the knockout stages. Ice hockey is much more intense, every check is completed, every puck is fought hard. The Edmonton Oilers with Leon Draisaitl are also among the top 16 teams. Germany’s best ice hockey player believes in the big hit – winning the Stanley Cup.

Along with Connor McDavid, Draisaitl forms the most dangerous attacking duo in the NHL. Shortly before the end of the main round, they made a total of 271 goals in this season alone, the list of their personal awards is long and impressive. Nevertheless, there is a big gap in the vita: the two strikers with their Edmonton Oilers have never been champions in the best ice hockey league in the world. In the upcoming play-offs there will be the next attempt after the disappointments of the past few years. Together they collected an incredible 281 points in 82 games, Draisaitl set a new personal record with 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists).

Connor McDavid (r) and Leon Draisaitl form the best forward duo in the NHL Which: dpa/Jason Franson

The Oilers can only win the title if the two continue to harmonize perfectly in the playoffs. “I think we now have a team that can win,” said Draisaitl in the Sky interview. “We know what’s in store for us. I have a lot of faith in our team that we can do it and work our way up bit by bit.” Edmonton meets the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, which is played on a best-of-seven basis. An awkward opponent, but home field advantage could become the deciding factor for the Oilers.

The burden isn’t just on Draisaitl and McDavid

Unlike previous years, the Oilers aren’t just putting the burden on Draisaitl’s and McConnor’s shoulders this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in three figures, and Zach Hyman scored 36 goals. “It shows the depth in our squad. I think we have a lot of players with us this year who have reached career highs.”

The Oilers’ number three forward: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Quelle: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

On the way to the first title since 1990, the Boston Bruins, who set a new NHL record with 65 wins in the main round, are in the way. “Boston played a super regular season. Now it’s a new season anyway. I don’t think anyone will care how many wins you have in the regular season. It all starts from scratch,” said Draisaitl.

Last season, the Oilers lost to eventual Stanley Cup winners Colorado, suffering four losses in four games. “We have learned a great deal from this experience – and of course we want to finish it this year and take one or two steps further,” says Draisaitl.