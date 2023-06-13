NHL | Masked Man as Stanley Cup Hero? A surprise for everyone, the legend acknowledges

An interesting story. Hill has bounced back and forth between the first team and the farm for most of his career, but now he’s becoming a hugely valuable face in the Vegas bullpen at key moments. In the quarter-finals of the playoffs against Edmonton, he had to replace injured colleague Laurent Brossoit, and since then he has not conceded a place in goal to anyone else.

“When he went to the goal, I really liked the calmness that radiated from him. In my face it seems that he is still smiling. I don’t know him personally, but he strikes me as a very cool guy. Moreover, it is a huge surprise for everyone. He’s a goalkeeper who hasn’t been heard about much,” describes the legendary Vokoun, a two-time world champion.

Hockey program Příklep on Sport.cz, whose guest was two-time world champion Tomáš VokounVideo : Sport.cz

Hill has played in 42 games this season and is averaging two goals per game. The masked man also scored two clean sheets during this year’s playoffs. “Nowadays, every goaltender, even the one who commutes between the farm and the NHL, is excellent. Then other factors decide. A good situation and possible injury,” recounts Vokoun. “Adin has all the prerequisites. He is big, reads the game and the puck well from the hockey stick,” continues the Olympic bronze medalist.

Florida’s super talent unexpectedly off the team. Discussion from the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

As mentioned, Vegas is one step away from the coveted Stanley Cup. “You can’t help but think about it. This is hockey. We play him for these goals. You can’t just put them out of your mind. You keep thinking about it, even if you’re trying to focus on other games or substitutions,” Hill said after the Panthers’ 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Saturday. The fifth final will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at 02:00 CEST in Vegas.

According to Sport.cz hockey expert Mark Burkert, Hill is one of the great candidates for the award for the most valuable player of the playoffs. “He’s picking up wins, and that’s the most important thing,” he realizes. “From the Vegas squad, I’d also pick Jack Eichel, for whom this is the first NHL playoff in his life. Maybe Jonathan Marchessault, who has been fantastic since the middle of the series with Edmonton.” points to other names that could make it in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting.